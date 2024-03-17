R Ashwin's remarkable journey: From chance contract to milestone achievements

R Ashwin having recently achieved the monumental feat of playing 100 Test matches and claiming 500 wickets in the longest format, basked in the felicitation bestowed upon him by the Chennai cricket fraternity. Reflecting on the trajectory of his remarkable journey, Ashwin reminisced about the pivotal moment that set the course nearly 16 years ago. "I would be remiss if I didn't recall this particular instance," expressed Ashwin, as he recounted the events of that fateful day.

"In 2008, while playing for Jolly Rovers CC against New India Cements (Vijay CC) in a TNCA first-division game, I seized six wickets, earning the accolade of Man of the Match," Ashwin shared, his voice tinged with nostalgia. "K Srikkanth, the esteemed chief guest, took to the microphone and remarked, 'Ashwin, you bowled superbly. You should join the Chennai Super Kings and learn from Muttiah Muralitharan.'"

The words resonated deeply with Ashwin, igniting a spark of determination within him. "I was yearning for an opportunity, as I wasn't part of the CSK roster then. With no auctions for domestic players at the time, Srikkanth's question to Kasi (CSK CEO KS Viswanathan), 'Are you not taking him in the team?' changed the trajectory of my life," revealed Ashwin, as applause erupted from the crowd.

Expressing his gratitude, Ashwin acknowledged the pivotal role played by former BCCI president N Srinivasan, who stood by him during a crucial juncture when his place in the Test squad hung in the balance.

As Ashwin's journey continues to unfold, his remarkable resilience and unwavering dedication serve as a testament to the transformative power of opportunity and perseverance in the realm of cricket.

