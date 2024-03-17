Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    R Ashwin's remarkable journey: From chance contract to milestone achievements

    Explore R Ashwin's inspiring cricket journey, from a chance contract with Chennai Super Kings to monumental achievements.

    cricket R Ashwin's remarkable journey: From chance contract to milestone achievements osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

    R Ashwin having recently achieved the monumental feat of playing 100 Test matches and claiming 500 wickets in the longest format, basked in the felicitation bestowed upon him by the Chennai cricket fraternity. Reflecting on the trajectory of his remarkable journey, Ashwin reminisced about the pivotal moment that set the course nearly 16 years ago. "I would be remiss if I didn't recall this particular instance," expressed Ashwin, as he recounted the events of that fateful day.

    "In 2008, while playing for Jolly Rovers CC against New India Cements (Vijay CC) in a TNCA first-division game, I seized six wickets, earning the accolade of Man of the Match," Ashwin shared, his voice tinged with nostalgia. "K Srikkanth, the esteemed chief guest, took to the microphone and remarked, 'Ashwin, you bowled superbly. You should join the Chennai Super Kings and learn from Muttiah Muralitharan.'"

    The words resonated deeply with Ashwin, igniting a spark of determination within him. "I was yearning for an opportunity, as I wasn't part of the CSK roster then. With no auctions for domestic players at the time, Srikkanth's question to Kasi (CSK CEO KS Viswanathan), 'Are you not taking him in the team?' changed the trajectory of my life," revealed Ashwin, as applause erupted from the crowd.

    Expressing his gratitude, Ashwin acknowledged the pivotal role played by former BCCI president N Srinivasan, who stood by him during a crucial juncture when his place in the Test squad hung in the balance.

    As Ashwin's journey continues to unfold, his remarkable resilience and unwavering dedication serve as a testament to the transformative power of opportunity and perseverance in the realm of cricket.

    Also Read: Virat Kohli makes first appearance since son Akaay's birth ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 2:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Virat Kohli makes first appearance since son Akaay's birth ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH) osf

    Virat Kohli makes first appearance since son Akaay's birth ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    cricket Keshav Maharaj welcomed to Lucknow Super Giants camp with 'Ram Siya Ram (WATCH) osf

    Keshav Maharaj welcomed to Lucknow Super Giants camp with 'Ram Siya Ram (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer joins Kolkata Knight Riders practice camp (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer joins Kolkata Knight Riders practice camp (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE 'IPL 2024 will be played in India': IPL chief ends rumours on event shifting to Dubai due to Lok Sabha Elections

    EXCLUSIVE! 'IPL 2024 will be played in India': IPL chief ends rumours on event shifting to Dubai due to polls

    IPL 2024: Never tried to convince Hardik Pandya to stay back, says Gujarat Titans' Ashish Nehra snt

    IPL 2024: Never tried to convince Hardik Pandya to stay back, says Gujarat Titans' Ashish Nehra

    Recent Stories

    Can you get car loan with CIBIL score less than 700? Check anr

    Can you get car loan with CIBIL score less than 700? Check

    Looking for new dinner venue? Michelin chef space company offers high end space dining experience at THIS whopping amount gcw

    Looking for new dinner venue? Michelin chef offers high-end space dining experience at THIS whopping amount

    Goa to Vrindavan-7 places in India to enjoy Holi RBA EAI

    Goa to Vrindavan-7 places in India to enjoy Holi

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Neither Rahul nor Priyanka to contest from Amethi, Rae Bareli?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Neither Rahul nor Priyanka to contest from Amethi, Rae Bareli?

    cricket Virat Kohli makes first appearance since son Akaay's birth ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH) osf

    Virat Kohli makes first appearance since son Akaay's birth ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon