    Punjab Kings draws striking parallels: Sachin Dhas' non-striker pose echoes Sachin Tendulkar in ICC U19 WC

    In a captivating comparison, IPL Franchise Punjab Kings highlights the uncanny resemblance between Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and emerging talent Sachin Dhas.

    Punjab Kings draws striking parallels: Sachin Dhas' non-striker pose echoes Sachin Tendulkar in ICC U19 WC
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Punjab Kings, an IPL franchise, recently shared a captivating image drawing parallels between Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and the emerging talent from India's U19 cricket team, Sachin Dhas. The picture, which has gone viral after the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semifinal, captures Sachin Dhas mirroring Tendulkar's iconic non-striker pose from the 2011 Cricket World Cup semifinal.

    The resemblance is striking, as Sachin Dhas stood at the non-striker end in a manner remarkably similar to the legendary cricketer. Notably, in the crucial semifinal against the South Africa Under-19 squad, Sachin Dhas contributed significantly with a noteworthy score of 96 runs in 95 deliveries. Scroll down to catch a glimpse of this intriguing comparison.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 4:19 PM IST
