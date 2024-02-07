TNPL Auction 2024: Sai Kishore and Sanjay Yadav emerge as joint most-expensive players

TNPL Auction 2024 witnessed a historic moment as Indian cricketers R Sai Kishore and Sanjay Yadav emerged as the joint most-expensive players in the tournament's history. Sai Kishore, who had previously debuted for India during the Asian Games 2023, where the team secured a gold medal, stole the spotlight by fetching a remarkable bid of INR 22 lakh. The left-arm bowler was acquired by Tiruppur Tamizhans after a fierce bidding competition.

The excitement continued as Sanjay Yadav R followed suit and also secured a high bid of INR 22 lakh, joining Sai Kishore as the co-highest-priced player in the auction. Trichy Grand Cholas claimed the services of the talented player in a closely contested auction battle.

Notably, the TNPL Auction 2023 had witnessed Sai Sudarshan as the most expensive acquisition of the tournament, with Kovai Kings securing him for INR 21.6 lakh. Adding to the intrigue, Sanjay Yadav had previously held the second-highest price tag in 2023 when Chepauk Super Gillies acquired him for INR 17.6 lakh. The dynamic nature of the TNPL Auctions continues to showcase the escalating value of promising talents in Indian cricket.

