Prithvi Shaw strengthens his bid for selection with yet another exceptional innings

Prithvi Shaw continued to display his exceptional form in the One Day Cup as he hammered another century for Northamptonshire. During the recent match against Durham, Shaw's explosive knock of 125 runs in just 76 balls left spectators in awe at Chester-le-Street. His century comprised 15 fours and seven sixes, with a striking run rate of 164.47. Impressively, the Indian batsman, absent from international play since July 2021, reached the century milestone in only 68 balls. In partnership with Rob Keogh (42), Shaw propelled his team to successfully chase down 199 runs within a mere 25.4 overs.

In the prior innings, Durham, after opting to bat first, was dismissed for 198 in 43.2 overs. Key contributors for the home side were Liam Trevaskis (37), skipper Alex Lees (34), and Jonathan Bushnell (32). Luke Procter shone in the bowling department with figures of 4/34 in nine overs.

Shaw's latest century also marked his crossing the 3,000-run threshold in List-A cricket. Across 57 matches, he has amassed 3,056 runs at an impressive average of 57.66 and a brisk strike rate of 126.69. Notably, he boasts 10 centuries and 11 fifties in just 57 innings, with a personal best score of 244.

Previously, Shaw achieved his highest List-A score, an exceptional 244 runs off just 153 balls, leading Northamptonshire to an 87-run victory over Somerset in the One Day Cup last week at Northampton. His double century arrived in 129 balls after reaching the century in a mere 81 balls. This dominant performance propelled Northamptonshire to a commanding total of 415/8 in 50 overs. Somerset's bowlers struggled, with Jack Brooks (3/75) and Danny Lamb (2/81) picking up wickets. Somerset's response faltered at 328 in 45.1 overs, with noteworthy contributions from Andrew Umeed (77 off 67 balls, six fours, three sixes), Lewis Goldsworthy (47 off 62 balls, four boundaries), and Curtis Campher (49 off 24 balls, eight fours, one six).

Shaw's monumental 244-run innings ranks as the sixth-highest score in List-A cricket. The record for the highest score, 277 off 141 balls, remains with Narayan Jagadeeshan of Tamil Nadu, achieved against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

This marks Shaw's second List-A double hundred, placing him second in the list of double-century achievers. Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most List-A double tons, with three to his name, all in 50-over international cricket, including his extraordinary 264—the highest-ever score in international ODI cricket.