IND vs WI 2023: Nicholas Pooran's cryptic post riles up Indian fans after Windies clinch T20 series (Watch)

West Indies secured a 3-2 victory in the five-match series against India, with Nicholas Pooran being awarded the Player of the Series accolade. Brandon King's remarkable unbeaten 85 off 55 balls shattered India's hopes of winning the T20I series on Sunday. The West Indies managed to restrict India to 165/9 in 20 overs and then effortlessly chased down the target in just 18 overs. Pooran's strong performance, contributing 47 runs off 35 deliveries, significantly bolstered King's innings. After clinching this historic victory, Pooran, unfortunately, couldn't attend the post-match presentation due to his flight schedule. However, he creatively showcased his excitement through an Instagram reel. Collaborating with teammate Akeal Hosein, the duo shared a reel featuring the 'zipping up the mouth' gesture, accompanied by the caption, "If you know you know."

Regrettably, this gesture didn't sit well with Indian fans, leading to expressions of disappointment in the comments section.

Throughout the five-match T20I series, Pooran showcased his batting prowess, emerging as the top run-scorer with an impressive total of 176 runs. During the third T20I match, Pooran faced dismissal at just 20 runs, which India's skipper Hardik Pandya used as an opportunity to rattle Pooran.

"Nicky (Pooran) didn't come out to bat and that allowed us to keep our pacers back, also allowed Axar to bowl his four overs. If Nicky wants to hit, let him hit me and that was the plan, I enjoy such competition. I know he is going to hear this and will come hard at me in the fourth T20I," Hardik has said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

