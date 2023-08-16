Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire stint cut short due to knee injury

    Prithvi Shaw's stint with Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup has been cut short due to a knee injury sustained during a match against Durham.

    Prithvi Shaw's participation in the ongoing One-Day Cup for Northamptonshire in England has been abruptly halted due to a knee injury sustained while fielding against Durham on Sunday. According to a statement by Northamptonshire, scans have unveiled a more severe injury than anticipated. The BCCI's medical team is currently overseeing Shaw's condition, and he is scheduled to consult with a specialist in London on Friday. 

    "The injury's severity exceeds initial expectations, BCCI medical experts monitoring," said the Northamptonshire club

    Shaw's contributions during his limited appearances with the team have been remarkable. He notched up two centuries in just four innings, including a spectacular 244 off 153 balls against Somerset, marking the second-highest List A score in England. His other three innings comprised scores of 125*, 26, and 34, earning him the position of the leading run-scorer (429 runs) after four games.

    Reflecting on Shaw's impact, Northamptonshire's head coach John Sadler expressed his sentiments in a statement, "Prithvi has left an indelible mark on our club during his short tenure. It's unfortunate he won't continue with us in this competition. He is a humble and respectful young man who greatly appreciated the chance to represent Northamptonshire. Beyond his on-field performances, he brought immense value to our dressing room and displayed a genuine desire to win matches. We wish him a swift recovery and look forward to witnessing his runs once again."

    The injury setback occurred at a crucial juncture for Shaw, who was seeking a revival after an underwhelming IPL 2023, during which he was dropped by the Delhi Capitals due to a series of poor performances. Shaw's last appearance for the Indian team was in July 2021, and he was part of the T20I squad against New Zealand in February of the same year. However, his disappointing IPL form resulted in his exclusion from both India's secondary T20I squads for Ireland and the Asian Games.

    Depending on the pace of his recovery, Shaw's next endeavour could involve India's domestic white-ball season, commencing with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20s) in October. If not selected for the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup fixture against Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, he may participate.

