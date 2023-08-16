Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023: setback for Pakistan as Naseem Shah suffers injury

    Pakistan's cricket hopes for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 have been dampened as young pace bowler Naseem Shah suffers a shoulder injury. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    Pakistan's preparations for the Asia Cup 2023 have taken a hit with the news of a shoulder injury to 20-year-old right-arm fast bowler, Naseem Shah. Reports from Cricket Pakistan indicate that this injury poses a challenge for the Pakistan National Cricket Team ahead of the tournament. Naseem Shah is a crucial component of the team's pace-bowling trio, which includes Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. Known for his promising skills, he has been a key player, contributing to Pakistan's bowling attack.

    Currently, Naseem is actively participating in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) for the Colombo Strikers in Sri Lanka. Having played seven matches for the Colombo Strikers, Naseem Shah has impressed with his performance, securing 10 wickets at an average of 19.40, an economy rate of 7.32, and a striking rate of 15.90. Impressively, he has managed to take wickets in all seven games he has participated in.

    The injury setback became evident when Naseem Shah was forced to sit out a crucial match for the Colombo Strikers against the Galle Titans on August 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, due to the shoulder injury.

    Also Read: India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: BCCI selectors face key decisions

    The extent of the injury is yet to be determined, leaving Pakistan concerned about the potential impact on their plans. With the Asia Cup around the corner and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 following shortly after, Pakistan's cricket community is hoping for a swift recovery. The team, led by Babar Azam, is slated to face Nepal on August 30 at Multan Cricket Stadium in their opening match of the Asia Cup. Their highly anticipated encounter with arch-rivals India is scheduled for September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
