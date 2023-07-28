Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Positive development for England as Jofra Archer nears return for ODI World Cup

    The England cricket team receives a significant lift as star pacer Jofra Archer edges closer to a comeback for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    England's cricket team has received a much-needed boost ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. According to a recent ICC report, Jofra Archer, the star pacer, is making good progress in his recovery from a long injury layoff and is expected to feature in the World Cup. Archer played a pivotal role in England's triumphant 2029 World Cup campaign, where they defeated New Zealand in a thrilling final, and his return will be eagerly awaited.

    However, Archer has faced challenges due to injuries. Despite participating in white-ball tours of South Africa and Bangladesh earlier in 2023, a back injury in May led to his absence in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia.

    Former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace, who currently coaches Archer at Sussex, provided an encouraging update on the fast bowler's status. He expressed optimism that Archer is on track for the World Cup, which is fantastic news for England. Nevertheless, Farbrace also advised the team to manage Archer carefully to maximize his potential in the future, particularly for the next Ashes series in 2025.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Dominant India defeats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI

    In the rapidly changing landscape of cricket, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum believes that international boards should not assume that players will always prioritize playing for their country over lucrative offers from T20 leagues. McCullum, currently the head coach of England's Test team, predicts that more players may opt for lucrative T20 league contracts instead of central contracts, highlighting the changing dynamics of the sport. Reports have emerged suggesting that IPL teams are in discussions with several English cricketers, including Jofra Archer, for potential annual deals.

    "In the end, the game is going in a different direction. The last few years, there's been a shifting of the sand somewhat around international cricket. We'd be completely naive to think that players would turn down huge amounts of money on longterm contracts for a lot less work in these T20 leagues because they should be playing international cricket," said McCullum

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Australia take the upper hand in an action-packed day 1 of the 5th Test

