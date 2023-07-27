Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2023: Dominant India defeats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI

     In the opening match of the ODI series, India displayed a dominant performance, defeating the West Indies by 5 wickets with 163 balls remaining.

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Dominant India defeats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

    India took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against the West Indies with a commanding victory, defeating them by 5 wickets with 163 balls remaining in the game. This victory stands as the second-largest ODI win for India against the Windies in terms of balls remaining.

    In the series opener, India's skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. During the initial powerplay, debutant Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, and Hardik Pandya each claimed a wicket. However, the real stars of the bowling performance were Jadeja and Kuldeep, who together took 7 wickets. Kuldeep finished with an impressive 4/6 in 3 overs, while Jadeja picked up 3 wickets for 37 runs in six overs.

    In response to the West Indies' total, India's opening batsman Ishan Kishan was promoted up the order and played aggressively, scoring a quick 52 off 46 balls despite surviving several dropped chances. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, had another disappointing outing and was dismissed for just 7 runs. Suryakumar Yadav played a brisk inning of 19 runs off 25 balls before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

    Also Read: Decision on India-Pakistan World Cup match date imminent, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

    Hardik Pandya came in to bat at number 4 but was unfortunate to get run out at the non-striker's end when Yannic Cariah dropped Kishan's catch, and the ball hit the stumps. Jadeja took the crease at number 5 and remained unbeaten on 16 runs off 21 balls.

    Shardul Thakur replaced Ishan Kishan on the field after Kishan misjudged a slog at deep midwicket. Thakur managed just 1 run before edging one to the slip cordon and departing. Eventually, Rohit Sharma came in at number 7 and hit the winning boundary in the 23rd over. The West Indies' fast bowlers couldn't find much success, with only Seales (1/21) taking a wicket. However, Gudakesh Motie continued his good form and finished with figures of 2/26, while Yannic Cariah picked up 1 wicket for 35 runs in his 5 overs.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma nears historic feat, set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar in ODI Milestone

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Decision on India-Pakistan World Cup match date imminent, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah osf

    Decision on India-Pakistan World Cup match date imminent, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma nears historic feat, set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar in ODI Milestone osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma nears historic feat, set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar in ODI Milestone

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Mohammed Siraj rested from India's ODI Squad due to ankle injury osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Mohammed Siraj rested from India's ODI Squad due to ankle injury

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes praises James Anderson as the 'Greatest Fast Bowler' ahead of 5th Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes praises James Anderson as the 'Greatest Fast Bowler' ahead of 5th Test

    Cricket Ashes 2023: David Warner dismisses retirement speculations; confirms future exit from Test cricket osf

    Ashes 2023: David Warner dismisses retirement speculations; confirms future exit from Test cricket

    Recent Stories

    Football Liverpool skipper, Jordan Henderson joins Al Ettifaq; Reunites with Manager Steven Gerrard osf

    Liverpool skipper, Jordan Henderson joins Al Ettifaq; Reunites with Manager Steven Gerrard

    Skincare: 5 ways how Lemon Zest is bounty for your Skin vma eai

    Skincare: 5 ways how Lemon Zest is bounty for your Skin

    Learn these 7 basic French words over the weekend! ADC EIA

    Learn these 7 basic French words over the weekend!

    5 Skin benefits of Coconut Oil daily vma eai

    5 Skin benefits of Coconut Oil daily

    Buy Hilsa correctly to preserve it for future: 7 ways to save species ADC EIA

    Buy Hilsa correctly to preserve it for future: 7 ways to save species

    Recent Videos

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon