IND vs WI 2023: Dominant India defeats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI

India took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against the West Indies with a commanding victory, defeating them by 5 wickets with 163 balls remaining in the game. This victory stands as the second-largest ODI win for India against the Windies in terms of balls remaining.

In the series opener, India's skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. During the initial powerplay, debutant Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, and Hardik Pandya each claimed a wicket. However, the real stars of the bowling performance were Jadeja and Kuldeep, who together took 7 wickets. Kuldeep finished with an impressive 4/6 in 3 overs, while Jadeja picked up 3 wickets for 37 runs in six overs.

In response to the West Indies' total, India's opening batsman Ishan Kishan was promoted up the order and played aggressively, scoring a quick 52 off 46 balls despite surviving several dropped chances. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, had another disappointing outing and was dismissed for just 7 runs. Suryakumar Yadav played a brisk inning of 19 runs off 25 balls before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

Hardik Pandya came in to bat at number 4 but was unfortunate to get run out at the non-striker's end when Yannic Cariah dropped Kishan's catch, and the ball hit the stumps. Jadeja took the crease at number 5 and remained unbeaten on 16 runs off 21 balls.

Shardul Thakur replaced Ishan Kishan on the field after Kishan misjudged a slog at deep midwicket. Thakur managed just 1 run before edging one to the slip cordon and departing. Eventually, Rohit Sharma came in at number 7 and hit the winning boundary in the 23rd over. The West Indies' fast bowlers couldn't find much success, with only Seales (1/21) taking a wicket. However, Gudakesh Motie continued his good form and finished with figures of 2/26, while Yannic Cariah picked up 1 wicket for 35 runs in his 5 overs.

