Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Khan ridicules IPL amidst run-fest in SRH and MI encounter

    A historic IPL clash between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians sees record-breaking runs, prompting Pakistani cricketer Junaid Khan to mock the high-scoring spectacle amidst a flurry of boundaries and sixes.

    cricket Pakistani Cricketer Junaid Khan ridicules IPL amidst run-fest in SRH and MI encounter osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

    The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians clash in IPL 2024 witnessed an unprecedented run-fest at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with a total of 523 runs scored. Out-of-favor Pakistani pacer Junaid Khan took a dig at the IPL, criticising the flat pitches, small boundaries, and high-scoring nature of the game. Despite the power-hitting spectacle, SRH clinched victory with a historic total of 277/3, leaving bowlers from both sides bewildered.

    "Flat pitches, small boundaries, quick outfield. This is called IPL. A target of 278," wrote the player on X after SRH posted 277 for 3 -- the highest total in IPL history -- batting first.

    Chasing the mammoth total, MI did threaten SRH with some superb batting but ended up being 31-run short.

    "Credit goes to the wicket. 523 runs in just 40 overs with only 8 wickets fallen.

    Is this actual cricket or is it stick cricket??" wrote Junaid in another post.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals

    cricket IPL 2024: Heartwarming moment as fan touches Hardik Pandya's feet (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Heartwarming moment as fan touches Hardik Pandya's feet (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture osf

    IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture

    IPL 2024: SRH skipper Pat Cummins labels run-fest against MI as 'insane' after historic win snt

    IPL 2024: SRH skipper Pat Cummins labels run-fest against MI as 'insane' after historic win

    cricket IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to 3rd spot while Mumbai Indian drop to 9th osf

    IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to 3rd spot while Mumbai Indian drop to 9th

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Man kills self after poisoning two daughters in Kozhikode

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West AJR

    Bollywood actor Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant to play 100th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate vkp

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal joins BJP after quitting Congress anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's richest woman Savitri Jindal joins BJP after quitting Congress

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon