    Pakistan legend Wasim Akram declares PSL as the mini IPL of Pakistan in a blockbuster verdict

    Renowned cricketer Wasim Akram weighs in on the IPL vs PSL debate, declaring the Indian Premier League's global dominance.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

    In response to the perennial debate between IPL and PSL, cricket legend Wasim Akram expressed his opinion, affirming the Indian T20 extravaganza's supremacy. Akram acknowledged the global stature of the Indian Premier League, citing its unparalleled scale and quality matches. During a recent media interaction, he emphasised that while PSL holds significance in Pakistan, it can be likened to the mini-IPL of the country.

    When posed with the choice between Kolkata Knight Riders and Karachi Kings, Akram diplomatically opted for both teams. Recent speculations indicate that the IPL 2024 is slated to commence from March 22, extending until the end of May. The final schedule awaits confirmation once the Election Commission finalises dates for India's general elections.

    The IPL 2024 auction witnessed intense bidding wars, notably for Mitchell Starc, whose post-ODI World Cup success heightened his demand. Kolkata Knight Riders secured Starc's services with a record-breaking bid of Rs 24.75 crore. Meanwhile, another Australian World Cup-winning star, Pat Cummins, found a new home with SunRisers Hyderabad, commanding a staggering sum of Rs 20.50 crore.

    Also Read: Former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of raping minor; cricket career hangs in the balance

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
