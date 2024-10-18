Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152-run victory

    Pakistan's spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali accounted for all 20 wickets, with the latter picking up 11 wickets in the match. 

    cricket PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152 run victory scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    Pakistan beat England by 152 runs in the second Test at Multan Cricket Stadium and thereby leveled the three-match series 1-1. Chasing a target of 296, the visitors fell for just 144. Noman Ali was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with eight wickets to his name, while Sajid Khan accounted for two wickets. 

    Also read:  Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Out of wicketkeeping duties, Jurel steps In

    England started Day 4 at 36/2 as both openers Zack Crawley (3) and Ben Duckett (0) departed cheaply at the end of third day's play. Ollie Pope (22) departed quickly, getting caught and bowl by Noman, after adding just one more run to the scoreboard, while Joe Root (18) also failed to hold on, getting lbw off Noman. Harry Brook was the next to fall with the score at 78, identical to how Root lost his wicket. 

    Captain Ben Stokes displayed some resistance, scoring 37 runs off 36 balls, including four fours. But the left-handed batter eventually fell to Noman, who also accounted for the wickets of Jamie Smith (6), Brydon Carse (6), Jakc Leach (1) and Shoaib Bashir (0). Matthew Potts (9) remained not out.  

    After suffering a humiliating innings defeat in the first Test, Pakistan desperately needed a morale boosting victory. Pakistan's spin duo of Sajid and Noman accounted for all 20 wickets. Sajid ended with nine wickets to his name, while Noman picked up 11 in the match. 

    The third and final Test of the series will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, starting from October 24. 

    Also read: Sanju Samson makes massive jump in ICC rankings

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Sanju Samson makes massive jump in ICC rankings scr

    Sanju Samson makes massive jump in ICC rankings

    cricket Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Ruled Out of Wicketkeeping, Jurel Replaces Him scr

    Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Out of wicketkeeping duties, Jurel steps In

    cricket Rohit Sharma Provides Update on Rishabh Pant's Knee Injury scr

    Rohit Sharma provides update on Rishabh Pant's injury

    cricket South Africa Defeats Australia to Reach Womens T20 World Cup Final scr

    Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa stuns Australia to reach final

    cricket India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Pant Injured After India's Collapse scr

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Pant Injured after first innings collapse

    Recent Stories

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court snt

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court

    ED raids MUDA in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BREAKING: ED raids MUDA office, Mysuru in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets RTM

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-402 October 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-402 October 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Sabarimala online booking: How to book tickets for darshan of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala? gcw

    Sabarimala online booking: How to book tickets for darshan of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala?

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon