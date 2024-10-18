PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152-run victory

Pakistan's spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali accounted for all 20 wickets, with the latter picking up 11 wickets in the match.

Pakistan beat England by 152 runs in the second Test at Multan Cricket Stadium and thereby leveled the three-match series 1-1. Chasing a target of 296, the visitors fell for just 144. Noman Ali was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with eight wickets to his name, while Sajid Khan accounted for two wickets.

England started Day 4 at 36/2 as both openers Zack Crawley (3) and Ben Duckett (0) departed cheaply at the end of third day's play. Ollie Pope (22) departed quickly, getting caught and bowl by Noman, after adding just one more run to the scoreboard, while Joe Root (18) also failed to hold on, getting lbw off Noman. Harry Brook was the next to fall with the score at 78, identical to how Root lost his wicket.

Captain Ben Stokes displayed some resistance, scoring 37 runs off 36 balls, including four fours. But the left-handed batter eventually fell to Noman, who also accounted for the wickets of Jamie Smith (6), Brydon Carse (6), Jakc Leach (1) and Shoaib Bashir (0). Matthew Potts (9) remained not out.

After suffering a humiliating innings defeat in the first Test, Pakistan desperately needed a morale boosting victory. Pakistan's spin duo of Sajid and Noman accounted for all 20 wickets. Sajid ended with nine wickets to his name, while Noman picked up 11 in the match.

The third and final Test of the series will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, starting from October 24.

