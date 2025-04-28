Image Credit : ANI

Mumbai Indians are on a remarkable comeback trail after a disappointing start to the campaign in the IPL 2025, where they won just one match in their six outings. In the first matches of the ongoing season, the five–time IPL champions were at the ninth spot with just 2 points and they were on the verge of early exit from the tournament.

However, Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, pulled off an incredible resurgence by winning the next five matches on the trot and broke into the top 4 on the points table, currently sitting at the third spot with 12 points. Their latest victory came against Lucknow Super Giants, winning the match by 54 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27. The comeback after poor start to the season reignited the hopes of qualifying for the playoffs and winning the record-breaking sixth IPL title.

Since Mumbai Indians making an incredible comeback has been one of the talking points of the IPL season, how the five-time IPL champions have managed to turn their fortunes around.