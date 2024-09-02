Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nahid Rana's triple-strike break Pakistan's middle-order

    Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana dismissed Shan Masood, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel in quick succession to break Pakistan's middle-order. The lean and lanky pacer was clocking in excess of 140kph and the home batters struggled to deal with his pace and bounce. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 2:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    On Day 4 of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the match witnessed yet another batting collapse by the hosts as visiting pacer Nahid Rana took three wickets for 31 runs. Pakistan's no. 4, 5 and 6 batters couldn't handle the express pace of the 21-year-old and lost their wickets in quick succession. 

    Nahid was introduced into the attack in the 17th over and the rookie immediately got among the wickets. He first sent back captain Shan Masood, who was caught behind by the wicketkeeper. The lean and lanky pacer was extracting decent amount of bounce from the flat Rawalpindi track and one such delivery got the better of Pakistan's premier batsman Babar Azam. 

    Nahid's good-length delivery bounced more than expected and Babar edged it to the first slip. The 21-year-old should have dismissed Mohamed Rizwan, Pakistan's best batsman in the first Test (171* & 51), in the first ball but Shad Islam, who had taken the catch the previous delivery, dropped an identical chance. 

    After two quick wickets Nahid was pumped up and was clocking in excess of 140kph. The right-arm fast bowler was soon rewarded a third time with the wicket of Saud Shakeel. The left-handed batsman hung his bat out and wicketkeeper Liton Das took a regulation catch. From 47/2 the home side slipped to 81/6, with these series of wickets. 

    Nahid wasn't done yet and the fast bowler struck Rizwan on the side of the helmet with a quick bouncer. The Pakistan batsman was visibly shaken and called up the physio couple of times but managed to continue for a while before being dismissed by Hasan Mahmoud. 

    Pakistan had suffered a similar collapse in the first Test, when they were bowled out for 145 in the second innings and Bangladesh went on to secure a historic Test victory, chasing down a target of just 30 runs in the final innings.    

