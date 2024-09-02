Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Yograj Singh? Yuvraj Singh's father accuses MS Dhoni of destroying his son's life

    During an interview, Yugraj Singh accused MS Dhoni of "destroying" his international career. Yograj claimed Yuvraj might have played for the Indian team for another "4-5 years" if Dhoni hadn't allegedly interfered. This charge has rekindled the debate about Dhoni's leadership and how it affected team dynamics during his tenure.

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 12:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

    Yograj Singh is a former Indian cricketer and the father of Yuvraj Singh, a renowned Indian cricketer. Born on March 25, 1958, in Chandigarh, India, Yograj Singh was a fast bowler who played for the Indian national team in the 1980s. Yograj Singh made his international debut in 1980 against England and played one Test match and six One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India. He took four wickets in his Test match and 11 wickets in ODIs. Although his international career was short-lived, Yograj Singh had a successful domestic career, playing for Punjab and Haryana.

    Coach and mentor

    After retiring from cricket, Yograj Singh turned to coaching and mentoring. He has coached several teams, including the Punjab Ranji Trophy team and the Chandigarh Under-19 team. Yograj Singh has also been involved in various cricket academies and training programs, nurturing young talent.

    Relationship with Yuvraj Singh

    Yograj Singh has been instrumental in Yuvraj Singh's cricketing career, coaching him from a young age. He pushed Yuvraj to work hard and hone his skills, often putting him through rigorous training sessions. Yograj Singh's guidance and support played a significant role in Yuvraj's success, including his iconic performance in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

    Controversies and challenges

    Yograj Singh has faced controversies, including a public feud with his son Yuvraj Singh in 2012. The issue was later resolved, and they reconciled. Yograj Singh has also been open about his struggles with alcoholism and depression, using his experiences to raise awareness and support others facing similar challenges.

    Legacy and impact

    Yograj Singh's contributions to Indian cricket, both as a player and coach, are significant. He has inspired many young cricketers, including his son Yuvraj Singh, who has credited Yograj Singh for his success. Yograj Singh's story serves as a testament to the importance of dedication, hard work, and family support in achieving success in sports.

