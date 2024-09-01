Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Feeling great, worked very hard': Samit Dravid's first reaction on India U-19 squad selection (WATCH)

    Samit Dravid's recent selection in the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia U-19 marks a significant milestone in his budding career.

    Feeling great worked very hard Samit Dravid's first reaction on India U-19 squad selection (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Samit Dravid, the son of cricketing legend Rahul Dravid, is making headlines in the world of cricket as he embarks on his own professional journey. Despite being in the early stages of his career, Samit has already captured the attention of Indian cricketing circles with his promising performances in age-group tournaments.

    Samit’s cricketing journey has been closely followed, partly due to the illustrious legacy of his father. Still young, Samit has demonstrated considerable promise through his performances in various age-group cricket matches. His recent selection in the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia U-19 marks a significant milestone in his budding career.

    On Saturday, Star Sports Kannada shared a video clip on their official X handle, featuring Samit discussing his selection. In the clip, Samit expressed his excitement, stating, “First of all, I am very happy to be selected and thank you for all your wishes. I think I am feeling great, I worked very hard for this moment.” This expression of gratitude highlights his dedication and enthusiasm for the sport.

    Samit Dravid has been actively participating in school and district-level cricket, representing his school and state in several age-group tournaments. His consistent performance as a top-order batsman has been noteworthy. Notably, he has achieved significant milestones in junior cricket, including centuries in Under-14 and Under-16 matches.

    One of his standout performances came in 2019 when he scored a century for Mallya Aditi International School during an Under-14 state-level cricket tournament in Karnataka. Such performances have not only brought him into the limelight but also underscored his potential as a future cricketer.

    Samit's playing style has been described as technically sound, reflecting the influence of his father’s classical cricketing approach. Although he primarily plays as a batsman, he has also demonstrated all-round capabilities by occasionally bowling. His technical proficiency and classical shot-making are traits that have drawn comparisons to his father’s style, though direct comparisons are still premature.

    Given Rahul Dravid’s legendary status in cricket, there are naturally high expectations surrounding Samit. However, Rahul Dravid has emphasized the importance of allowing his son to grow and develop in his own time without undue pressure. This supportive approach aims to ensure that Samit can flourish in his cricketing career while carving out his own path.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket No Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan announce 12-man team for 2nd Test against Bangladesh scr

    No Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan announce 12-man team for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin explains why bats for impact player rule in IPL scr

    Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he bats for impact player rule

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin bewildered by Pakistan's shocking 10 wicket home defeat against Bangladesh scr

    Ravichandran Ashwin bewildered by Pakistan's shocking 10 wicket home defeat against Bangladesh

    cricket Legends League Cricket final to be held in Srinagar; International cricket returns to Kashmir after 40 years scr

    Legends League Cricket final to be held in Srinagar; International cricket returns to Kashmir after 40 years

    There is only one Virat Kohli Indian icon falls victim to deepfake video targeting Shubman Gill (WATCH) snt

    'There's only one Virat Kohli': Indian icon falls victim to deepfake video targeting Shubman Gill (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Wild elephant Murivalan Komban dies after brutal battle with dominant tusker Chakkakomban in Idukki anr

    Kerala: Wild elephant Murivalan Komban dies after brutal battle with dominant tusker Chakkakomban in Idukki

    India records 5th highest August rainfall since 2001; IMD predicts 'above normal' rains for September AJR

    India records 5th highest August rainfall since 2001; IMD predicts 'above normal' rains for September

    Nagaland state lottery September 02, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery September 02, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    France to Norway: Top 6 countries offering unemployment benefits NTI

    France to Norway: Top 6 countries offering unemployment benefits

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Discover how Ganesh Ji got his elephant head NTI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Discover how Ganesh Ji got his elephant head

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon