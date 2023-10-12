ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa crushes Australia with a 134-run victory in Lucknow

South Africa showcased their absolute dominance as they decimated the five-time World Champions by a staggering 134-run margin. While the Proteas continue to shine with back-to-back victories, the Kangaroos find themselves grappling with consecutive defeats. Under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, South Africa has emerged as a force to be reckoned with on the grand stage, making a resounding statement with their consecutive emphatic performances.

In the initial stages of the game, Australia won the toss and elected to field, putting South Africa to the test. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma provided a scintillating start, forging a formidable partnership of 108 runs before the Men in Yellow finally secured a breakthrough in the 20th over. Glenn Maxwell was the catalyst behind Bavuma's dismissal, who contributed 35 runs from 55 balls. Subsequently, Rassie van der Dussen and de Kock combined for a crucial 50-run partnership. However, Adam Zampa managed to dismiss van der Dussen for 26 runs from 30 deliveries. Nevertheless, de Kock, exhibiting sublime form, smashed his second consecutive century in the ODI World Cup, accumulating an impressive 109 runs from 105 balls.

Aiden Markram delivered another blistering fifty-plus score, amassing 56 runs from 44 deliveries, while partnering with Heinrich Klaasen, who contributed 29 runs from 27 balls for the fourth wicket. South Africa appeared poised to set a target exceeding 350 runs, but the Australian team's effective death bowling applied the brakes. Despite facing challenges in the final overs, David Miller managed to contribute 17 runs from 13 balls, and Marco Jansen added 26 runs from 22 balls, enabling the Rainbow Nation to surpass the 300-run mark.

With an exceptional bowling performance, Glenn Maxwell (10-1-34-2) played a pivotal role for Australia, ably supported by Mitchell Starc (9-1-53-2). Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood also made significant contributions by claiming a wicket each.

Facing a target of 312 runs on a pitch that progressively slowed down, the Australian batsmen encountered difficulties in getting their innings going. Lungi Ngidi (8-2-18-1), Marco Jansen (7-0-54-2), and Kagiso Rabada (8-1-33-3) displayed their brilliance by exploiting the pace and uneven bounce of the surface. The Australian team found themselves in dire straits at 70/6 in the 18th over. Furthermore, a couple of controversial review outcomes involving Steven Smith and Marcus Stoinis only compounded the Kangaroos' frustration.

Marnus Labuschagne (46 off 74) and Mitchell Starc (27 off 51) combined for a 69-run partnership for the seventh wicket, which served to delay the inevitable. Keshav Maharaj (10-0-30-2) delivered a spectacular performance with the ball. Pat Cummins (22 off 21) and Adam Zampa (11 off 16) attempted to swing their bats aggressively, but Tabraiz Shamsi (7.5-0-38-2) eventually cleaned up the tail in the 41st over, leaving Australia with a scorecard reading 177!