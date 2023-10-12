Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Commentator Harsha Bhogle unavailable for India vs Pakistan clash due to Dengue

    The 'Voice of Cricket,' commentator Harsha Bhogle, won't be part of the commentary team for the highly awaited India vs Pakistan match in the World Cup 2023 due to his battle with dengue fever.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Commentator Harsha Bhogle unavailable for India vs Pakistan clash due to Dengue osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 7:26 PM IST

    The renowned cricket commentator, often referred to as the 'Voice of Cricket,' Harsha Bhogle, announced on Thursday that he has contracted dengue fever. As a result, he will be unable to provide commentary for the highly anticipated World Cup 2023 match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad. Bhogle shared this news through his official handle on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He expressed his disappointment at missing the India-Pakistan encounter and extended gratitude to his co-commentators and the broadcast team for taking on extra responsibilities after he withdrew during the second innings of the India vs. Australia match in Chennai due to health concerns.

    Harsha Bhogle expressed his hopes to return to commentary duties for India's match against Bangladesh scheduled for October 19th in Pune. Bhogle thanked his colleagues for their support and mentioned his weakened immunity and the resulting inability to cover the India-Pakistan game.

    India's dominant 8-wicket victory against Afghanistan on Wednesday, combined with their earlier win against five-time champions Australia, positions them favourably before the much-anticipated clash with Pakistan on the weekend. It will be interesting to see which way this match tilts towards on the 14th of October. With both teams well matched, this highly anticipated match has all the makings of going down to the wire and entertaining the cricket world.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar's message to Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of India clash (WATCH)

    Also Read: Revealed: How Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq made up after heated spat during IPL (WATCH)

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 7:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson reveals team relied a lot on data from other sports to mark ACL recovery avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson reveals team relied a lot on data from other sports to mark ACL recovery

    odi world cup Great news for India! Shubman Gill back in nets for hour-long session ahead of Pakistan WC clash snt

    Great news for India! Shubman Gill back in nets for hour-long session ahead of Pakistan WC clash

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar highlights silver linings for India ahead of India vs Pakistan showdown avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar highlights silver linings for India ahead of India vs Pakistan showdown

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar terms Salman Khan as 'best host' says, 'People watch the show for him' RKK

    Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar terms Salman Khan as 'best host' says, 'People watch the show for him'

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa puts a huge score as Australian bowlers go expensive

    Israel Palestine war: IDF find ISIS flag among seized items from Hamas militants; check details AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: IDF find ISIS flag among seized items from Hamas militants; check details

    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' trailer to release one week before film's release, details here RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' trailer to release one week before film's release, details here

    Somy Ali applauds Bollywood evolution; claims films are based on reality; READ SHG

    Somy Ali applauds Bollywood evolution; claims films are based on reality; READ

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon