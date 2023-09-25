Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Security concerns force Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up to be played behind closed doors

    The ODI World Cup warm-up clash between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled for September 29 in Hyderabad, has been relocated behind closed doors. This decision arises from the local police's inability to guarantee sufficient security due to religious festivals.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Security concerns force Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up to be played behind closed doors osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    The ODI World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand, originally scheduled for September 29 in Hyderabad, will now take place without any spectators in attendance. This decision comes as a result of the local police in Hyderabad expressing their inability to provide adequate security for the game due to concurrent festivals taking place in the area. The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has communicated this development to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

    This news, initially reported by the Indian Express on Monday, has implications for the fans who had purchased tickets for the match. It remains uncertain whether Bookmyshow, the ticketing partners for the World Cup, has informed the fans about this change. The BCCI, responsible for the ticketing process, has not issued a public update on the matter at this time.

    The status of the Pakistan vs. New Zealand warm-up game, scheduled as a day-night fixture, had been uncertain since the HCA received information from local police indicating their challenges in meeting the security requirements mandated by the ICC for World Cup matches, including warm-up games. These security concerns arose due to two significant religious festivals occurring around the same time as the match, which typically involve large gatherings.

    K Durga Prasad, who assists in managing the HCA, confirmed that security considerations were a primary factor behind the decision. He stated, "The BCCI is expected to decide whether the warm-up game between Pakistan and New Zealand on September 29 in Hyderabad will proceed behind closed doors, given the authorities' concerns about providing security, as it coincides with the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols."

    Although the HCA had apprised the BCCI of the situation, they remained optimistic about conducting the match as scheduled by preparing a contingency plan in case the match date couldn't be altered. With tickets already sold and broadcast plans finalized, changing the match date was not feasible.

    Earlier in August, Hyderabad police had raised security concerns following adjustments to the original schedule, resulting in the city hosting consecutive matches on October 9 and 10. This rearrangement was a consequence of nine fixtures being rescheduled after the India vs. Pakistan match had to be moved forward by one day, from October 15 to October 14, due to overlapping with the beginning of the Navratri festival.

    In addition to the HCA's situation, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had also requested the BCCI to reschedule a November fixture due to a conflict with the Kali Pujo festival. In response, the BCCI accommodated the request as part of its rescheduling efforts involving nine matches.

    Hyderabad is one of three venues, along with Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati, designated to host the warm-up matches for the tournament, taking place from September 29 to October 3, before the official start of the World Cup on October 5.

    Also Read: India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position osf

    India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position

    Cricket India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Records tumble in Indore's Holkar Stadium osf

    India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Records tumble in Indore's Holkar Stadium

    cricket If Virat Kohli biopic is made, this actor willing to play Indian batting icon osf

    If Virat Kohli biopic is made, this actor willing to play Indian batting icon

    cricket IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Fans applaud centurions Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer as India set a target of 400 osf

    IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Fans applaud centurions Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer as India set a target of 400

    Cricket India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah returns home as Australia opts to bowl osf

    India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah returns home as Australia opts to bowl

    Recent Stories

    Deccan Odyssey to Maharajas' Express: 5 luxurious trains in India anr eai

    Deccan Odyssey to Maharajas' Express: 5 luxurious trains in India

    Jaane Jaan' director Sujoy Ghosh talks about Vijay Varma, says "Vijay kills you with his charm" RBA

    'Jaane Jaan' director Sujoy Ghosh talks about Vijay Varma, says "Vijay kills you with his charm"

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress; cautions first-time, women voters AJR

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress; cautions first-time, women voters

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends heartfelt wishes to newlyweds ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends heartfelt wishes to newlyweds

    Rahul Gandhi confident of Congress' victory in upcoming state elections, shares lessons from K'taka polls

    Rahul Gandhi confident of Congress' victory in upcoming state elections, shares lessons from K'taka polls

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon