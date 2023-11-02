Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's strategy and team composition amid Hardik Pandya's absence

    India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, opens up about the team's strategy in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, addressing the challenges posed by Hardik Pandya's injury.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's strategy and team composition amid Hardik Pandya's absence osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma, India's captain, addressed the team's strategy for the ongoing Cricket World Cup, taking into account the absence of his deputy, Hardik Pandya, due to an ankle injury. He mentioned the possibility of fielding three spinners if the situation demanded it. Rohit made these comments on the eve of India's Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, acknowledging the significant decision facing India regarding the team's composition in Hardik's absence. He stressed that they were open to experimenting with different combinations, even if Hardik was fit to play in the remaining matches.

    Rohit explained, "We have various combinations at our disposal. We can consider deploying three spinners and two seamers if circumstances dictate. In this tournament, we have observed that spinners play a crucial role in slowing down the run rate during the middle overs. Regardless of whether we have Hardik available or not, I'm keeping my options open. If the situation calls for it, we will certainly opt for three spinners. There are numerous skill sets within our team that can effectively control the scoring rate in the middle overs. Our spinners possess exceptional skills, especially in these conditions," Rohit stated during a pre-match press conference.

    Discussing the workload of the bowlers, particularly the pacers, Rohit disclosed that the players were in good form and had no desire to rest. He stated, "Regarding the bowlers' need for rest, they are currently in excellent form and rhythm. They are not eager to take a break, as their bodies are in good condition. This is the feedback I've received from all the bowlers; they are enthusiastic to continue playing."

    India is the only undefeated team in the tournament, having won all six of their matches thus far.

    Also Read: 'Suddenly I'll be a bad captain': Rohit Sharma offers reality check as ODI World Cup 2023 expectations soar

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suddenly I'll be a bad captain Rohit Sharma offers reality check as ODI World Cup 2023 expectations soar snt

    'Suddenly I'll be a bad captain': Rohit Sharma offers reality check as ODI World Cup 2023 expectations soar

    Honouring 'God'! Sachin Tendulkar recalls nostalgic journey after grand unveiling of statue at Wankhede Stadium snt

    Honouring 'God'! Tendulkar recalls nostalgic journey after grand unveiling of statue at Wankhede Stadium

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka; Team news, history, squads and more osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka; Team news, history, squads and more

    World Vegan Day 2023: Is Virat Kohli a vegetarian or vegan? WATCH what Indian icon once said snt

    World Vegan Day 2023: Is Virat Kohli a vegetarian or vegan? WATCH what Indian icon once said

    England daring cricket style 'Bazball' added to Collins Dictionary; Labuschagne calls it 'garbage' (WATCH)

    England's daring cricket style 'Bazball' added to Collins Dictionary; Labuschagne calls it 'garbage' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Leopard shot dead in Bengaluru: What does Wildlife Protection Act 1972 say? vkp

    Leopard shot dead in Bengaluru: What does Wildlife Protection Act 1972 say?

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Juan Ferrando commends Mohun Bagan SG players after win over Jamshedpur FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Juan Ferrando commends Mohun Bagan SG players after win over Jamshedpur FC

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar names Bobby Deol fanbase as 'Boobians' in viral Reddit video - WATCH vma

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar names Bobby Deol fanbase as 'Boobians' in viral Reddit video - WATCH

    Can worshipping of Tulsi plant remove your sins? Read importance, significance and more anr

    Can worshipping of Tulsi plant remove your sins? Read importance, significance and more

    Lord Hanuman's 'Gada' a solution for Talibani mindset, says Yogi Adityanath at Rajasthan Election speech

    Hanuman's 'Gada' a solution for Talibani mindset: Yogi Adityanath hails Israel's Gaza action (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon