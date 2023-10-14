ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed

In a thrilling cricket encounter between India and Pakistan, pace bowler Mohammed Siraj shines by securing his second wicket of the day, dismissing the formidable Babar Azam at 50 runs.

In the gripping encounter between India and Pakistan, Mohammed Siraj notches his second wicket of the day by dismissing Babar Azam at 50 runs. The tension heightens as Mohammad Rizwan stands unbeaten at the crease, steering Pakistan at three-down. India's bowlers are focused on securing more wickets, seeking to establish a dominant position in this highly competitive encounter.

Rohit and Team India successfully dismiss Saud Shakeel. The delivery comes over the wicket with a well-pitched ball at the leg stump line. After pitching, the ball turns away, leaving Shakeel defending from the back foot. Despite his efforts, the ball sneaks past the inside edge and strikes him on the pads. The Indian team erupts with a strong appeal, but umpire Erasmus remains unmoved. Following a discussion involving Virat, Rahul, Jadeja, and Kuldeep, Rohit Sharma opts for a review and it's a successful one.

Saud Shakeel was followed by Iftikhar as he drags one back on the stumps, Kuldeep get two important wickets and India are right on top now with Pakistan reeling at 166-5 in 33 overs.

