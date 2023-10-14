Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed

    In a thrilling cricket encounter between India and Pakistan, pace bowler Mohammed Siraj shines by securing his second wicket of the day, dismissing the formidable Babar Azam at 50 runs.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    In the gripping encounter between India and Pakistan, Mohammed Siraj notches his second wicket of the day by dismissing Babar Azam at 50 runs. The tension heightens as Mohammad Rizwan stands unbeaten at the crease, steering Pakistan at three-down. India's bowlers are focused on securing more wickets, seeking to establish a dominant position in this highly competitive encounter.

    Rohit and Team India successfully dismiss Saud Shakeel. The delivery comes over the wicket with a well-pitched ball at the leg stump line. After pitching, the ball turns away, leaving Shakeel defending from the back foot. Despite his efforts, the ball sneaks past the inside edge and strikes him on the pads. The Indian team erupts with a strong appeal, but umpire Erasmus remains unmoved. Following a discussion involving Virat, Rahul, Jadeja, and Kuldeep, Rohit Sharma opts for a review and it's a successful one. 

    Saud Shakeel was followed by Iftikhar as he drags one back on the stumps, Kuldeep get two important wickets and India are right on top now with Pakistan reeling at 166-5 in 33 overs.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Jersey drama unfolds as Virat Kohli switches outfit mid-match

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Key player matchups to watch at the Narendra Modi Stadium

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Pakistan 2023: Actor Shiva Rajkumar promotes his movie 'Ghost' amidst high-voltage match vkp

    India vs Pakistan 2023: Actor Shiva Rajkumar promotes his movie 'Ghost' amidst high-voltage match

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jersey drama unfolds as Virat Kohli switches outfit mid-match osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jersey drama unfolds as Virat Kohli switches outfit mid-match

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan gets off to a steady start, Siraj sends back Abdullah Shafique avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan gets off to a steady start, Siraj sends back Abdullah Shafique

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will India beat Pakistan to clinch 8th WC win? Scientific astrologer predicts (WATCH) avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will India beat Pakistan to clinch 8th WC win? Scientific astrologer predicts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Navaratri 2023: Skin care during festive season; add Ayurvedic and natural products to your routine RBA

    Navaratri 2023: Skin care during festive season; add Ayurvedic and natural products to your routine

    Kerala: 12 students hospitalised of food poisoning in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: 12 students hospitalised due to food poisoning in Kozhikode

    India vs Pakistan 2023: Actor Shiva Rajkumar promotes his movie 'Ghost' amidst high-voltage match vkp

    India vs Pakistan 2023: Actor Shiva Rajkumar promotes his movie 'Ghost' amidst high-voltage match

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jersey drama unfolds as Virat Kohli switches outfit mid-match osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jersey drama unfolds as Virat Kohli switches outfit mid-match

    IDF deploys world's most powerful tank, Merkava Mark IV against Hamas

    IDF deploys world's most powerful tank, Merkava Mark IV against Hamas

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon