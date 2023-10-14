ODI World Cup 2023: Jersey drama unfolds as Virat Kohli switches outfit mid-match

In a thrilling encounter at the Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan, Virat Kohli found himself in an unexpected jersey mix-up. Initially wearing the wrong jersey, Kohli quickly rectified the error mid-match

During the India-Pakistan clash at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Virat Kohli made a jersey error, initially donning the wrong one. The match, held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, saw Kohli wearing a jersey with three white stripes instead of the tricolour stripes worn by his teammates. He quickly realized the mistake and temporarily left the field to switch to the correct jersey, receiving cheers from the crowd upon his return.

In this highly anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter between India and Pakistan, team India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and chose to bowl first in front of an estimated crowd of 120,000 fans. Shubman Gill made a comeback to the team, replacing Ishan Kishan after recovering from dengue fever, having missed the initial two matches.

Rohit Sharma expressed excitement about the extraordinary atmosphere, given the massive crowd in attendance, and emphasized the significance of the match. India entered the game unbeaten, securing victories against Australia and Afghanistan. On the other side, Pakistan, also undefeated, maintained their lineup from their previous successful matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, where they set a World Cup record by chasing down 345 runs in Hyderabad.

Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain, revealed that they too would have chosen to field first if they had won the toss, given their confidence and momentum from their previous wins. The stadium was predominantly filled with Indian supporters, as Pakistani fans faced challenges in securing visas, resulting in a sea of blue at the world's largest cricket stadium.

