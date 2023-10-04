Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah faces backlash over bird poop filled seats and poor stadium conditions

    As the cricket world gears up for the World Cup, Jay Shah and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) are under scrutiny due to dismal stadium conditions. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, set to host crucial World Cup matches is plagued by bird droppings on seats, causing concern among fans.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah faces backlash over bird poop filled seats and poor stadium conditions osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    In the lead-up to the World Cup, concerns have arisen at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium with just one day remaining before the tournament kicks off. Some of the seats at the stadium are in a deplorable state, marred by bird droppings, painting an unsightly picture for fans who will flock to witness three crucial World Cup matches. Hyderabad is scheduled to host a total of three World Cup matches, but the dismal condition of the seats at Uppal Stadium poses a significant challenge for the BCCI and stadium management. The poor seating conditions, coupled with the bird droppings, have created a pressing issue that must be addressed swiftly, with just two days left before the matches begin.

    With the clock ticking, stadium staff must prioritise cleaning and refurbishing the seats to ensure a comfortable experience for fans attending the matches. This situation has drawn the ire of fans, with some attributing the stadium's condition to Jay Shah.

    Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Team, currently based in Hyderabad, has utilised the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium for their warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia as part of their tournament preparations. In contrast, the Indian cricket team's World Cup warm-up matches were marred by rain, with games against England and Netherlands washed out in Guwahati and Trivandrum, respectively. The main tournament is set to commence on October 5th, with England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Not Bumrah, but these 2 Indians feature in Faf du Plessis' list of bowlers to watch out snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Not Bumrah, but these 2 Indians feature in Faf du Plessis' list of bowlers to watch out

    6 mini ICUs, 4,000 security personnel & more: How Narendra Modi Stadium is gearing up for ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    6 mini ICUs, 4,000 security personnel & more: How Narendra Modi Stadium is gearing up for ODI World Cup 2023

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador' snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC names legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'Global Ambassador'

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event

    ODI World Cup 2023 trophy makes pit stop at Statue of Unity ahead of opening clash in Ahmedabad; see pics snt

    ODI World Cup 2023 trophy makes pit stop at Statue of Unity ahead of opening clash in Ahmedabad; see pics

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 170' after 32 years; goes on floors today rkn

    Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 170' after 32 years; goes on floors today

    Row over Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Canada may recall many of its diplomats as sought by India

    Canada likely to recall many of its diplomats from India

    Fighter Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone relish coffee break with film crew in Italy SHG EAI

    Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone relish coffee break with film crew in Italy

    RJD leaders Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi granted bail in land-for-jobs scam AJR

    RJD leaders Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi granted bail in land-for-jobs scam

    ED search at Sanjay Singh's residence linked to his queries about PM Modi and Adani, claims AAP AJR

    ED search at Sanjay Singh's residence linked to his queries about PM Modi and Adani, claims AAP

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon