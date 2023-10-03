ODI World Cup 2023: Stellar lineup of cricket commentators announced by Star Sports and ICC for the mega event

Star Sports and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have unveiled a star-studded assembly of cricket commentators for the upcoming World Cup 2023.

Star Sports and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have unveiled an impressive lineup of commentators for the highly anticipated cricketing extravaganza. The broadcasting team features a blend of Indian and global cricketing legends who will provide expert analysis and insights throughout the tournament, scheduled from October 5 to November 19.

Among the esteemed Indian broadcasters are cricket stalwarts such as Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, K Srikkanth, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, S Sreesanth, MSK Prasad, Sandeep Patil, and Sunil Joshi.

The international contingent boasts cricketing luminaries like Eoin Morgan, Shane Watson, Aaron Finch, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Waqar Younis, Dale Steyn, Shane Bond, Shaun Pollock, Kevin Pietersen, Faf du Plessis, and Imran Tahir. Joining them are Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Kaif, Anjum Chopra, and Mithali Raj.

The regional language commentary, a talented lineup includes S Badrinath, Murali Vijay, Yomahesh Vijayakumar, Russel Arnold, Hemang Badani, S Ramesh (Tamil), Venugopal Rao, T Suman, Ashish Reddy, Kalyan Krishna (Telugu), Vinay Kumar, Gundappa Viswanath, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, Pavan Deshpande, Akhil Balachandra (Kannada), Nayan Mongia, Manan Desai, Akash Trivedi, Deep Vaidya (Gujarati), Amol Muzumdar, Lalchand Rajput, Pravin Tambe (Marathi), Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez (Malayalam), A Jhunjhunwala, and Ashoke Dinda (Bengali).

Additionally, the ICC's global feed commentary panel includes an array of renowned voices in cricket, such as Ian Smith, Ricky Ponting, Eoin Morgan, Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra, Michael Atherton, Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard, and Ian Ward. This stellar assembly of cricketing experts promises to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Ajay Jadeja appointed as Afghanistan's mentor for the mega event