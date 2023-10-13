Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Weather, pitch report, probable playing XI and more

    Get ready for the much-anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan, as we delve into the crucial aspects of weather conditions, pitch analysis, probable playing XI, tactics and strategies.

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Weather, pitch report, probable playing XI and more
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 6:51 PM IST

    The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup is set to entertain cricket fans on Saturday, October 14, at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have maintained an unbeaten record in the tournament, with India securing victories against Australia and Afghanistan, while Pakistan triumphed over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Enthusiasm among fans is soaring as they eagerly await this clash of cricket titans in the World Cup.

    Weather Report:

    While the focus remains on the overhead conditions, fans hope that rain won't dampen the spectacle. In a recent encounter in the Asia Cup 2023, rain disrupted the game between these two teams in Pallekele, resulting in a washout. However, Accuweather predicts a favourable weather forecast for Saturday in Ahmedabad, with minimal to no chances of rain. On the other hand, the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad anticipates cloudy weather with light showers during the match hours, with overall dry conditions and temperatures ranging from 30-35 degrees Celsius.

    Pitch Report:

    The pitch is another intriguing aspect to watch, as Ahmedabad has seen only one game in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far, the opening match between England and New Zealand. In that encounter, New Zealand successfully chased down a target of 283 runs with nine wickets in hand. The pitch initially appeared a bit sticky, but the ball skidded under the lights. Captains winning the toss may consider this as they decide to bowl first. However, the Narendra Modi Stadium can also provide pitches that are low, slow, and conducive to spin bowling, adding an element of unpredictability to the game.

    Probable Playing XIs

    India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj 

    Pakistan Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

    Tactics and Strategies

    The highly anticipated showdown between Kuldeep Yadav and Babar Azam, a marquee contest in the Asia Cup, sadly did not materialize in Manchester. The left-arm spinner delivered an exceptional delivery, leaving fans wanting for more. Kuldeep has dismissed the Pakistan skipper twice in just 18 balls bowled to him.

    The key to Pakistan's batting prowess lies in how their star batsman overcomes his relatively subdued performance in ODIs this year (with an average of 38.06 and a strike rate of 78.68) and navigates the critical middle overs, particularly against Kuldeep's spin. Additionally, keep an eye on India's revamped middle-order, which differs significantly from four years ago, as it faces the challenge posed by Pakistan's underperforming spin duo of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri highlights crucial duel in India-Pakistan encounter

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 7:15 PM IST
