    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan blockbuster showdown rescheduled for October 14 - Report

    Cricket fans worldwide are in for an exhilarating treat as the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter in the ODI World Cup 2023 has been rescheduled to October 14. The decision comes as a result of security concerns raised by the local police in Ahmedabad

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    The highly anticipated India versus Pakistan showdown in the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 has reportedly been reschedule for October 14. The encounter, which was slated to take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, has now been advanced by a day.

    According to an India Today report, further adjustments to the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule are anticipated. An official announcement from ICC and BCCI is awaited.

    The India vs Pakistan clash in the 2023 ODI World Cup has been reportedly rescheduled due to security concerns raised by the local police in Ahmedabad. The match was originally scheduled for October 15, which coincides with the commencement of the Hindu festival Navaratri. The authorities expressed worries about ensuring sufficient security arrangements as the magnitude of the match and the festive atmosphere of the religious celebration could potentially stretch their capacity to handle the event effectively.

    The news of a potential schedule change is expected to cause distress among fans and stakeholders who had already made travel arrangements, with flights and hotel bookings in Ahmedabad, eagerly anticipating the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter. Historically, this match has garnered immense viewership globally, and fans from both nations eagerly look forward to witnessing the intense showdown on the cricket field.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
