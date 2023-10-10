Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan preview: Can Men in Blue deliver a hiccup-free show?

    In a highly anticipated ODI World Cup encounter, India is gearing up to face Afghanistan, with the aim of securing a seamless victory.

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India aims for a flawless victory against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    India is striving for a smooth and flawless performance against Afghanistan in the upcoming ODI World Cup match. In their first tournament game, they faced intense pressure moments and are now aiming for perfection as they take on the spirited Afghan team. Skipper Rohit Sharma has emphasized that India's primary challenge during the league stage will be adapting quickly to varying conditions at nine different venues.

    The Feroz Shah Kotla ground is expected to offer a batting-friendly pitch, quite different from the slow and spinning track at Chepauk. Shubman Gill's absence due to dengue will provide Ishan Kishan another opportunity to open alongside Rohit. Both Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have learned from their questionable shot selection against Australia and will be more cautious in the Afghanistan match. Kishan's performance in this game will be crucial, especially if Gill remains unavailable for the Pakistan game three days later.

    Facing Afghanistan's bowling attack is expected to be less challenging than dealing with bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. The smaller dimensions of the ground will favor strokeplay, especially since the main square was relaid before the World Cup, altering the nature of the pitch.

    The match will also be a homecoming for Virat Kohli, who will be expected to shine while batting in front of a pavilion named after him. KL Rahul, despite facing criticism, has been a standout performer for India's batting lineup.

    In the bowling department, India might consider making changes based on the conditions. If they opt not to go with three spinners, R Ashwin could replace Mohammad Shami, who performed decently in Chennai. This might be the only change in the playing eleven.

    Also Read: Revealed: R Ashwin's pre-World Cup 2023 chat with coach Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma

    On the other hand, Afghanistan, coming off a heavy loss against Bangladesh, is eager to turn things around in Delhi. The support from the Afghan community in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar is expected to boost their morale.

    Afghanistan's strength lies in their spin-dominated bowling attack, but their batsmen need to step up for them to make an impact in this World Cup. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the only one in good form among the top-order batsmen. A disappointing total of 156 against Bangladesh highlighted the need for an immediate improvement in their batting performance.

    Spinners Mujeeb Zadran and Rashid Khan are key components of Afghanistan's bowling lineup. While Rashid can be a challenging proposition in T20s, batsmen have more time to handle him without undue risk in ODIs. This was evident in a game in Dharamsala where Bangladesh managed to score 48 runs from Rashid's nine overs without losing a wicket.

    Here are the squads for both teams:

    India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur.

    Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

    Probable Playing XIs:

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Revealed: R Ashwin's pre-World Cup 2023 chat with coach Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma osf

    Revealed: R Ashwin's pre-World Cup 2023 chat with coach Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul reflect on crucial partnership against Australia - WATCH snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul reflect on crucial partnership against Australia - WATCH

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unwell Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai after drop in platelet count - Report snt

    Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai after platelet count drops to 70,000; doubtful for WC clash against Pak

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand convincingly beat Netherlands, Mitchell Santner takes 5 wickets avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand convincingly beat Netherlands, Mitchell Santner takes 5 wickets

    Over 11,000 security personnel to be deployed for India vs Pakistan WC match amid 'World Terror Cup' threat snt

    Over 11,000 security personnel to be deployed for India vs Pakistan WC match amid 'World Terror Cup' threat

    Recent Stories

    Canada-based SFJ terror group head Gurpatwant Pannu threatens India with Hamas-like strikes AJR

    BREAKING: Canada-based SFJ terror group head Gurpatwant Pannu threatens India with Hamas-like strikes

    5 books that teach you how to save money RKK

    5 books that teach you how to save money

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their temperatures ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their temperatures

    Israel festival attack survivor narrates Hamas horror Hid under dead bodies for 7 hours; lucky to survive

    'Hid under dead bodies for 7 hours; lucky to survive...' Israel festival attack survivor narrates Hamas horror

    Leo REVIEW Is Thalapathy Vijay action film worth watching Read FIRST reaction RBA

    Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay’s action film worth watching? Read FIRST reaction

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon