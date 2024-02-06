New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test: New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson gets six centuries in six Tests

Kane Williamson's stunning performance in the first Test against South Africa, scoring centuries in both innings, establishes new records and showcases his unparalleled consistency, leaving a lasting impact on the cricketing world at Bay Oval.

Kane Williamson, in a remarkable display of consistency, notches up centuries in both innings of a Test for the first time, bringing his total to 31 tons in the longest format. The New Zealand batsman's quickfire 109 in the ongoing first Test against South Africa places the hosts in control at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval. Achieving his 18th Test hundred on home soil, Williamson joins the likes of Don Bradman and Joe Root with 18 tons at home. Additionally, he becomes the joint second-fastest, alongside Steve Smith, to reach 31 Test centuries.

Notably, he is only the fifth New Zealand player to achieve centuries in both innings of a Test. With this feat, Williamson also claims the record for the most centuries at the Bay Oval and has converted 10 of his last 11 fifty-plus scores in Tests. As New Zealand asserts control against South Africa, coach Stead praises Williamson's prolific form, emphasizing his crucial role in supporting teammates. With New Zealand's bowling attack's fitness in mind, the decision not to enforce the follow-on is explained by Stead, keeping the opponents guessing about their strategy.

"Kane's been an incredible player for us and he keeps churning out the runs," Stead said.

"He's a tired lad in their now, he'll be getting a bit of treatment tonight I'd imagine, but he's just fantastic for the team."

Stead wouldn't say if New Zealand will declare overnight, preferring to "keep them guessing".

