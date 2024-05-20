MS Dhoni's future uncertain: CSK official's revelation on Thala's retirement plans

MS Dhoni's future in the IPL remains uncertain as CSK misses out on the IPL 2024 playoffs, sparking rumors about his retirement. A CSK official has now disclosed the message Dhoni conveyed to the management, leaving fans and cricket enthusiasts on edge.

MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains uncertain as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bid farewell to the IPL 2024 playoffs after a heartbreaking loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Despite rumors about his retirement, a CSK official has disclosed the message Dhoni conveyed to the management.

CSK, captained by Faf du Plessis, narrowly missed out on the playoffs due to a lower Net Run Rate than RCB's, with both teams finishing on 14 points each. While CSK fans were disappointed with the team's elimination, concerns about Dhoni's potential retirement added to the melancholy. However, a senior CSK official has clarified that Dhoni has not yet informed the franchise about his retirement plans.

Speaking to the Times of India, the official highlighted the pivotal moment in the final over of the match against RCB, where a ball change after Dhoni's massive 110-meter six impacted the team's performance. This unexpected turn prevented Dhoni from fulfilling his promise of lifting the IPL trophy at Chepauk.

"The ball was lost and had to be replaced. Dayal got a drier ball and suddenly hitting became difficult," the official explained.

Following the defeat, Dhoni returned to Ranchi immediately, visibly affected by the result against RCB, becoming the first member of the CSK camp to head home.

Regarding Dhoni's future, a source informed the paper that Dhoni has not yet discussed his retirement with anyone at CSK. Instead, he has advised the management to wait for a couple of months before making any decisions.

"Dhoni has not informed anybody at CSK that he is retiring. He has asked the management to wait for a couple of months before he makes a final decision," the source stated. "He did not experience any discomfort in his running between the wickets, which is a positive sign."

The controversial 'Impact Player' rule, which has faced criticism from active cricketers, could influence Dhoni's decision. If the rule remains unchanged, Dhoni might continue, as it allows him to perform a specific role within the team. However, if the rule is abolished, it could complicate the veteran wicketkeeper-batter's return.

"We are waiting for Dhoni's decision. He always prioritises the team's best interests, so let's see what happens," the CSK official concluded.

