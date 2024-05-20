LPL 2024: Galle Marvels unveil major signings ahead of the mega event

Galle Marvels have revealed their key signings and support staff ahead of the groundbreaking Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 player auction, scheduled for May 21st in Colombo.

Galle Marvels have unveiled their major signings and support staff ahead of the groundbreaking Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 player auction, set to take place on May 21st in Colombo. The premier domestic T20 tournament in Sri Lanka, the LPL 2024, will be hosted across three venues from July 1st to July 21st.

Leading the international signings, Galle Marvels have secured the services of England's explosive top-order batsman, Alex Hales, a veteran with nearly 450 T20 matches under his belt. They have also retained the talented New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman, Tim Seifert, who was part of the franchise in 2023.

On the local front, Galle Marvels have retained the aggressive batting prowess of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and the emerging talent of Lasith Croospulle. Rajapaksa is well-known in T20 circuits worldwide, while Croospulle is seen as a rising star for the future.

The marquee signing for the Southern Sri Lanka-based franchise is the renowned T20 spinner, Maheesh Theekshana, currently ranked in the Top 5 of the ICC Men’s T20 Bowling Rankings. Theekshana, aged 23, will be the local icon player for Galle Marvels and is set to lead their bowling attack in the LPL 2024. In four seasons, Theekshana has already taken 33 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.75.

Adding further depth, Galle Marvels have pre-signed wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella, known for his aggressive batting with a strike rate of over 140 in T20s, bringing valuable international experience to the team.

Galle Marvels have also bolstered their support staff with some notable additions. Former Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Ireland Head Coach, Graham Ford, will serve as the Head Coach. Sri Lankan batting legend, Sanath Jayasuriya, will mentor the team in addition to his role as Head Coach for Moratu Marvels. Chamara Kapugedara, a former Sri Lankan batter, joins as Assistant Coach, and Anton Roux, the current Sri Lanka Cricket fielding coach, will take on the role of Bowling and Fielding Coach.

AR Srikkanth, a seasoned Indian analyst with experience from the Indian Premier League, will bring his expertise as the Senior Performance Analyst for Galle Marvels in the upcoming five-team competition, starting in July in Dambulla.

"We are delighted with our six direct signings ahead of the auction and the recruitment of our support staff," said Prem Thakkar, co-owner of Galle Marvels. "We are excited to complete our Galle Marvels family on May 21st."

In March, the Marvels launched their franchises – Galle Marvels and Moratu Marvels – for the Lanka Premier League and the inaugural Lanka T10 League, respectively, during a gala event held in Colombo.

