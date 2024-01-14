Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    "Ravichandran Ashwin doesn't deserve spot in...": Yuvraj Singh's remark on former teammate

    Yuvraj Singh voices skepticism over Ravichandran Ashwin's suitability for India's ODI and T20 squads, emphasising limitations in batting and fielding despite the spinner's Test cricket success.

    cricket "Ravichandran Ashwin doesn't deserve spot in...": Yuvraj Singh's remark on former teammate osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has expressed doubts about Ravichandran Ashwin's suitability for a place in India's ODI and T20I squads. Despite Ravichandran Ashwin's remarkable success in Test cricket, earning recognition as one of the greatest players of his generation, there is skepticism about his efficacy in white-ball cricket. Despite participating in several World Cups in ODIs and T20Is, Ashwin's performance in these formats has been inconsistent. Yuvraj Singh, a former India all-rounder, candidly stated that the seasoned spinner "doesn't deserve" a spot in India's T20I and ODI teams during an interview with the Times of India.

    While acknowledging Ashwin's prowess as a red-ball cricketer, Yuvraj highlighted the limitations Ashwin faces in the limited-overs formats, particularly with the bat and in the field. According to Yuvraj, although Ashwin is an exceptional bowler, his contributions in terms of batting and fielding are not substantial enough to secure a place in white-ball cricket.

    "Ashwin is a great bowler, but I don't think he deserves a place in ODIs and T20s. He is very good with the ball, but what does he bring with the bat? Or as a fielder? In the Test team, yes, he should be there. But in white-ball cricket, I don't think he deserves a place," remarked Yuvraj Singh.

    Yuvraj Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin were part of the Indian team that clinched the ODI World Cup in 2011. Despite Yuvraj's significant contributions to Indian cricket, Ashwin, in a video on his YouTube channel, revealed his shock upon learning about Yuvraj's battle with cancer.

    "Yuvi used to cough, and he used to cough vehemently. I used to think that it is the pressure of the game and he is coughing it off and he used to cough in the middle. Literally, nobody had any idea, at least from the junior segment of the team that he was suffering from a serious illness," recalled Ashwin.

    "When it broke out (the news of Yuvraj having cancer), I was shocked because I did not expect somebody who had just become Player of the series, in fact like I would say, 'Bharat ka Icon'. That literally was it. I think Sachin Tendulkar played an unbelievably big role in that Yuvraj Singh's World Cup. I call it the Yuvraj Singh's World Cup because you name it, he was there in that situation in the centre," added Ashwin.

    Also Read: BCCI shifts KL Rahul to specialist batting role, eyes specialist keeper for India vs England Test series

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2024, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket BCCI shifts KL Rahul to specialist batting role, eyes specialist keeper for India vs England Test series osf

    BCCI shifts KL Rahul to specialist batting role, eyes specialist keeper for India vs England Test series

    Novak Djokovic reveals friendship with Virat Kohli over texts; says admires Indian icon's career (WATCH) snt

    Novak Djokovic reveals friendship with Virat Kohli over texts; says admires Indian icon's career (WATCH)

    No unity Shaheen Afridi looked afraid': Pak journalist questions if team has mental problems in viral rant (WATCH) snt

    'No unity, Shaheen looked afraid': Pak journalist questions if team has mental problems in viral rant (WATCH)

    Cricket U-19 World Cup 2024: David Teeger, who backed Israeli soldiers amid Gaza conflict, removed as SA captain osf

    U-19 World Cup 2024: David Teeger, who backed Israeli soldiers amid Gaza conflict, removed as SA captain

    cricket Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for transformation after stellar return in India vs Afghanistan T20I osf

    Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for transformation after stellar return in India vs Afghanistan T20I

    Recent Stories

    GRAP Stage III invoked in Delhi as air quality drops to severe category gcw

    GRAP Stage III invoked in Delhi as air quality drops to 'severe' category

    This happens quite a lot', says 'The Archies' actor Agastya Nanda over been mistaken for a delivery guy; Read ATG

    'This happens quite a lot', says 'The Archies' actor Agastya Nanda over been mistaken for a delivery guy; Read

    Kerala: CCTV footage of accused escaping from Kannur Central Jail out rkn

    Kerala: CCTV footage of accused escaping from Kannur Central Jail out

    Here's how celebrities maintain hair health despite frequent chemical usage RKK

    Here's how celebrities maintain hair health despite frequent chemical usage

    football Premier League 2023-24: De Bruyne's heroics propel Manchester City to thrilling comeback win over Newcastle osf

    Premier League 2023-24: De Bruyne's heroics propel Manchester City to thrilling comeback win over Newcastle

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon