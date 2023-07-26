Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MLC 2023: Kieron Pollard smashes record-breaking 110m six; Klaasen scores first century of the League

    Major League Cricket witnessed a spectacular display of batting prowess as Kieron Pollard stunned the crowd with a record-breaking 110-meter six during a high-scoring match between the Seattle Orcas and MI New York.

    Cricket MLC 2023: Kieron Pollard smashes record-breaking 110m six; Klaasen scores first century of the League osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    In a high-scoring encounter during the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) season, South African batsman Heinrich Klaasen etched his name in history by smashing the first century of the tournament. His unbeaten knock of 110 runs off just 44 balls proved instrumental in guiding the Seattle Orcas to a thrilling two-wicket win against MI New York on Wednesday.

    After opting to bowl, MI New York struggled to build a substantial total until skipper Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran joined forces. Their partnership injected much-needed momentum, with Pooran contributing 68 runs to the scoreboard. However, it was Pollard's explosive form that left a lasting impact as he launched a colossal 110-meter-long six, setting a new MLC record. This remarkable feat occurred on the second ball of the 12th over, bowled by Cameron Gannon.

    Despite Pollard's fiery performance, he eventually lost his wicket, and MI New York concluded their innings with a competitive total of 194 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Chasing the formidable target, the Seattle Orcas faced early setbacks with wickets falling around Klaasen. However, he held his ground and took his team over the line. 

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins declares fitness ahead of fifth Test; updates on Starc and Marsh for the Oval Test

    Pollard got valuable support from Nauman Anwar, who scored a crucial half-century, Klaasen single-handedly turned the tide in his team's favour. In the 16th over, he took on Rashid Khan, hammering him for 24 runs, further solidifying his dominance in the match.

    Klaasen remained unbeaten, reaching a magnificent century and guiding the Orcas to a remarkable victory against MI New York. His extraordinary performance left fans in awe and set the tone for an exciting season of Major League Cricket.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins declares fitness ahead of fifth Test; updates on Starc and Marsh for the Oval Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins declares fitness ahead of fifth Test; updates on Starc and Marsh for the Oval Test

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash likely to be rescheduled; here's why and likely date snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash likely to be rescheduled; here's why and likely date

    WATCH MS Dhoni's dedication toward fitness at 42 leaves internet in awe as post-workout video goes viral snt

    WATCH: MS Dhoni's dedication toward fitness at 42 leaves internet in awe as post-workout video goes viral

    India 2023-24 home season Venues revealed for exciting series against Australia, Afghanistan & England snt

    India's 2023-24 home season: Venues revealed for exciting series against Australia, Afghanistan & England

    Cricket India to host Australia, Afghanistan and England in blockbuster 2023-24 home season osf

    India to host Australia, Afghanistan and England in blockbuster 2023-24 home season

    Recent Stories

    'The Heirs' to 'Itaewon Class': 7 best teen K-drama on OTT MSW

    'The Heirs' to 'Itaewon Class': 7 best teen K-drama on OTT

    Kerala Plus One Admission: 97 additional batches allotted; Malappuram gets 53 anr

    Kerala Plus One Admission: 97 additional batches allotted; Malappuram gets 53

    Potato Pillows to Stuffed Tomatoes: 5 rainy day snacks ATG

    Potato Pillows to Stuffed Tomatoes: 5 rainy day snacks

    What is No Confidence Motion? Process, voting, past history and more

    What is No Confidence Motion? Process, voting, past history and more

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and more celebrities hail The Indian Army's courage vma

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and more celebrities hail The Indian Army's courage

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon