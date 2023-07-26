MLC 2023: Kieron Pollard smashes record-breaking 110m six; Klaasen scores first century of the League

Major League Cricket witnessed a spectacular display of batting prowess as Kieron Pollard stunned the crowd with a record-breaking 110-meter six during a high-scoring match between the Seattle Orcas and MI New York.

In a high-scoring encounter during the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) season, South African batsman Heinrich Klaasen etched his name in history by smashing the first century of the tournament. His unbeaten knock of 110 runs off just 44 balls proved instrumental in guiding the Seattle Orcas to a thrilling two-wicket win against MI New York on Wednesday.

After opting to bowl, MI New York struggled to build a substantial total until skipper Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran joined forces. Their partnership injected much-needed momentum, with Pooran contributing 68 runs to the scoreboard. However, it was Pollard's explosive form that left a lasting impact as he launched a colossal 110-meter-long six, setting a new MLC record. This remarkable feat occurred on the second ball of the 12th over, bowled by Cameron Gannon.

Despite Pollard's fiery performance, he eventually lost his wicket, and MI New York concluded their innings with a competitive total of 194 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Chasing the formidable target, the Seattle Orcas faced early setbacks with wickets falling around Klaasen. However, he held his ground and took his team over the line.

Pollard got valuable support from Nauman Anwar, who scored a crucial half-century, Klaasen single-handedly turned the tide in his team's favour. In the 16th over, he took on Rashid Khan, hammering him for 24 runs, further solidifying his dominance in the match.

Klaasen remained unbeaten, reaching a magnificent century and guiding the Orcas to a remarkable victory against MI New York. His extraordinary performance left fans in awe and set the tone for an exciting season of Major League Cricket.