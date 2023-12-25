Michael Holding slams ICC's 'hypocrisy' after Usman Khawaja's multiple attempts to raise Gaza crisis

West Indies bowling great Michael Holding criticises the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its handling of the Usman Khawaja controversy, denouncing it as "hypocrisy and a lack of moral standing.

West Indies bowling legend Michael Holding strongly criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) over its response to the Usman Khawaja controversy, labeling it as "hypocrisy and a lack of moral standing." Khawaja faced ICC charges for wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan in Perth.

Khawaja had initially sought to display messages like "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" on his shoes in solidarity with those affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict, but the ICC rejected the request.

Holding expressed his lack of surprise at the ICC's stance, highlighting their inconsistency in handling issues. He pointed out the contradiction in allowing gestures like taking a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement and displaying LGBTQ colors on stumps, despite the ICC regulations against messages related to political, religious, or racial causes.

As of the latest update, Khawaja's attempt to feature a peace symbol on his bat and shoes for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan has reportedly been denied by the ICC. The batsman had proposed a sticker with a black dove and the words 01:UDHR, referencing Article One of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but the ICC rejected this latest humanitarian gesture.

