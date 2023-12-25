Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Michael Holding slams ICC's 'hypocrisy' after Usman Khawaja's multiple attempts to raise Gaza crisis

    West Indies bowling great Michael Holding criticises the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its handling of the Usman Khawaja controversy, denouncing it as "hypocrisy and a lack of moral standing.

    cricket Michael Holding slams ICC's "Hypocrisy" in Usman Khawaja controversy osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    West Indies bowling legend Michael Holding strongly criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) over its response to the Usman Khawaja controversy, labeling it as "hypocrisy and a lack of moral standing." Khawaja faced ICC charges for wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan in Perth.

    Khawaja had initially sought to display messages like "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" on his shoes in solidarity with those affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict, but the ICC rejected the request.

    Holding expressed his lack of surprise at the ICC's stance, highlighting their inconsistency in handling issues. He pointed out the contradiction in allowing gestures like taking a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement and displaying LGBTQ colors on stumps, despite the ICC regulations against messages related to political, religious, or racial causes.

    As of the latest update, Khawaja's attempt to feature a peace symbol on his bat and shoes for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan has reportedly been denied by the ICC. The batsman had proposed a sticker with a black dove and the words 01:UDHR, referencing Article One of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but the ICC rejected this latest humanitarian gesture.

    Also Read: South African captain Temba Bavuma acknowledges India's depth in bowling ahead of Test series

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We really support Uzzy Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis snt

    'We really support Uzzy': Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis

    Test match mode on BCCI shares glimpses of Team India gearing up for Boxing Day Test against SA (WATCH) snt

    'Test match mode on': BCCI shares glimpses of Team India gearing up for Boxing Day Test against SA (WATCH)

    cricket South African captain Temba Bavuma acknowledges India's depth in bowling ahead of Test series osf

    South African captain Temba Bavuma acknowledges India's depth in bowling ahead of Test series

    Cricket Coach Rahul Dravid provides insights on India's post-world cup mindset (WATCH) osf

    Coach Rahul Dravid provides insights on India's post-World Cup mindset (WATCH)

    Australian captain Healy turns photographer for victorious Indian women's team; leaves internet in awe snt

    Australian captain Healy turns photographer for victorious Indian women's team; leaves internet in awe

    Recent Stories

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: Top quotes of former PM anr

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: Top quotes of former PM

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan rebukes contestants for lack of empathy towards Mannara Chopra; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan rebukes contestants for lack of empathy towards Mannara Chopra; Read on

    Flight operations hit at Delhi airport as thick fog blanket reduces visibility gcw

    Flight operations hit at Delhi airport as thick fog blanket reduces visibility

    We really support Uzzy Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis snt

    'We really support Uzzy': Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis

    'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire' box office collection Day 3: Prabhas' film grosses Rs 400 crore worldwide RKK

    'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire' box office collection Day 3: Prabhas' film grosses Rs 400 crore worldwide

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon