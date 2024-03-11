McCullum acknowledges need for adjustment in 'Bazball' approach after Test series in India

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    England coach Brendon McCullum admits that the team's highly-publicised 'Bazball' strategy needs refinement after India exposed its vulnerabilities, leading to the visitors adopting a more cautious approach during the recently concluded Test series.

    Although England began the series with a thrilling victory in Hyderabad, the momentum shifted as India made a strong comeback, ultimately securing a 4-1 triumph in the five-match rubber.

    "Sometimes, you can get away with things. But when you're exposed the way we have been in the back end of this series, it does require some pretty deep thinking and adjustment to ensure we're staying true to what we believe in," McCullum shared with the traveling British media on Sunday.

    "In the series, we became more timid as it progressed, due to the pressure applied by the Indian lineup, not just with the ball but also with the bat; they put us under tremendous pressure," he added.

    Indian youngsters played a pivotal role in the series victory, stepping up in the absence of key players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and KL Rahul. Players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Sarfaraz Khan emerged as significant contributors.

    The series loss marked England's first setback in the 'Bazball' era. Critics have questioned the one-dimensional aggression of Ben Stokes and company, who are now without a win in three series.

    "There are instances where you can get a bit of luck, and you paper over a few cracks. When you are exposed in the way we have been here, you know that you have to get better in some areas," McCullum acknowledged.

    "In the next few months, we'll be working on that, ensuring that when we come to the summer, we present a more refined version of what we are at the moment."

    England's missed opportunities in the second, third, and fourth Tests, coupled with poor shot selection from the batsmen, contributed to their series defeat.

    "Whether that affected our approach and instilled some doubt in our minds that wasn't present early in the series, I'm not entirely sure at this point. They probably outplayed us in the style of cricket we want to play and made us start to retreat a little bit. So that's something that we will have to change," McCullum concluded.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 2:29 PM IST
