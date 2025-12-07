Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding with Palash Muchhal is called off. Fans flood social media urging her to “stay strong” as Palash faces trolling for his statement.

Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has confirmed that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been “called off,” ending weeks of speculation. The star batter has urged fans and the media to respect the privacy of both families, with social media now flooded with messages of support encouraging her to “stay strong.”

Speaking Out Amid Speculation

Mandhana, one of India’s most prominent women cricketers, issued her first public statement after intense rumours surrounding her personal life.

“I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same,” she wrote on Instagram.

The wedding, initially scheduled for November 23, had been postponed after Mandhana’s father, Shriniwas, was hospitalised due to a heart ailment.

“Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time,” she added.

Calling herself a “very private person,” Mandhana asked fans to “respect the privacy of both families” and allow them the “space to process and move on.”

Focus on Cricket Remains Unshaken

Despite the personal upheaval, Mandhana emphasised that her focus remains on cricket.

“I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible,” she said.

Palash Muchhal Responds Amid Backlash

Music composer Palash Muchhal, who was set to marry Mandhana, also addressed the situation on Instagram, announcing that he has decided to move on from the relationship.

“I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me,” Muchhal, who faced allegations of cheating, wrote.

He added: “Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.”

Following his statement, Muchhal, however, faced trolling online, with sections of social media criticizing him.

Fans Rally Around Smriti

In the wake of her announcement, Mandhana has received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow cricketers alike. Social media platforms have been filled with messages of encouragement, urging the star batter to stay strong and focus on her career.

For Mandhana, who has been a cornerstone of Indian women’s cricket for nearly a decade, the overwhelming support offers reassurance as she prepares for India’s busy 2026 international schedule.

“Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward,” Mandhana concluded, signalling her determination to focus on cricket and her higher purpose.

