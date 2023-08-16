ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes makes comeback as specialist batsman in England's squad

Ben Stokes has made a remarkable return to England's cricket squad, this time as a specialist batsman due to an enduring knee injury. Luke Wright, England's National Selector, revealed that Stokes has been included in the 15-player squad for the upcoming World Cup in India.

Ben Stokes has been officially included in a 15-member squad, which Luke Wright, England's National Selector, has confirmed is the lineup they plan to take to India in October. Their campaign will commence against the same rivals, New Zealand, in a rematch of their thrilling final at Lord's in July 2019.

"It wasn't about changing his decision," stated Wright. "He had always shown interest in returning. It wasn't a matter of needing to convince him; he was always enthusiastic. Once he had recuperated and rested, he was eager to play. This is fantastic news from our perspective, and I believe England's supporters and everyone involved can share the excitement."

However, due to a persistent knee injury that hindered his all-round role during the Ashes, Stokes will play as a specialist batsman. Following England's Ashes series draw last month, he had suggested the possibility of knee surgery ahead of the Test tour of India in the upcoming year, but that prospect seems to have been shelved for now.

"It's a complex situation," Wright elaborated. "He's coming to the World Cup as a batter. We're monitoring this continuously, but we won't pressure him to bowl unless he's completely fit and ready. He still has time to work on his knee, but it's evidently a challenging situation.

"We all know Ben Stokes; he's someone made for the big occasions. I think that's what it is - he probably sees it as his final opportunity in the 50-over format to go out and win it again. Who could be better for England in these moments than someone like him? He thrives on significant occasions. We're genuinely thrilled to have him back in the squad; I'm confident his return will boost the team's morale, and we're eagerly looking forward to having him on board and hopefully celebrating another trophy win for England."

Even though England has until September 5 to announce their provisional World Cup roster, with room for adjustments until September 28, Stokes is expected to be among the nine survivors from the 2019 tournament. Jonny Bairstow is also poised for his reentry into white-ball internationals after recovering from a leg injury he suffered in September of the previous year.