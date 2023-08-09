Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manoj Tiwary makes a comeback from retirement to lead Bengal in Ranji Trophy

    In a surprising twist, veteran Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary has announced his decision to make a return from retirement. Tiwary, who had suddenly retired via social media just a few days ago, has now expressed his intention to rejoin Bengal's cricket squad for another season, particularly focusing on the red-ball format.

    Cricket Manoj Tiwary makes a comeback from retirement to lead Bengal in Ranji Trophy osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    Bengal's seasoned batsman, Manoj Tiwary, made a surprising announcement on Tuesday (August 8), revealing his decision to reverse his retirement and return to the cricket field for another season with Bengal, specifically in the red-ball format. Tiwary's primary motivation behind this decision is to contribute to Bengal's pursuit of the elusive Ranji Trophy championship.

    Tiwary had taken the cricket community by surprise with his abrupt retirement announcement on social media the previous Thursday. However, in a press conference convened at the Eden Gardens' Media Center on Tuesday, Tiwary was joined by Snehashish Ganguly, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), and Naresh Ojha, the secretary.

    Addressing Tiwary's unexpected retirement, Ganguly expressed his astonishment and highlighted the need for a more befitting exit for a player and leader of Tiwary's stature. Having dedicated nearly two decades to representing Bengal, Ganguly believed that such a significant figure should conclude his cricket journey on the field itself, not through a virtual declaration. Ganguly emphasised Tiwary's immense contribution to Bengal Cricket, asserting that he deserves a special and ceremonious farewell.

    Also Read: Hardik Pandya's last-ball six sparks controversy; selfish act denying Tilak Varma half-century triggers debate

    Tiwary, who led Bengal to the runners-up position in the Ranji Trophy's 2022-23 edition, emphasised his renewed focus on securing the Ranji Trophy crown in the upcoming season. This endeavour, he noted, would mark his final chapter in the sport, allowing him to bid a fitting adieu to the game that he has passionately served.

    "The decision taken by me was a sudden one. I was selfish in taking this decision as this might have hurt my family, teammates and fans. My wife also scolded me after I posted the announcement on social media. After that, I spoke to Snehashish (da), and he convinced me to play for Bengal for one more season.

    "The love and respect I got from CAB is unforgettable and you must remember that what CAB does for its players is unparalleled. I would like to apologise to fans and my well wishers, and I hope to give my best next season and bring glory for Bengal," Tiwary signed off.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Suryakumar Yadav shines as India clinches victory in the 3rd T20I

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BCCI unrivaled financial triumph: Deep dive into cricket's wealthiest board and tax contributions snt

    BCCI's unrivaled financial triumph: Deep dive into cricket's wealthiest board and tax contributions

    Cricket Hardik Pandya's last-ball six sparks controversy; selfish act denying Tilak Varma half-century triggers debate osf

    Hardik Pandya's last-ball six sparks controversy; selfish act denying Tilak Varma half-century triggers debate

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Suryakumar Yadav shines as India clinches victory in the 3rd T20I osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Suryakumar Yadav shines as India clinches victory in the 3rd T20I

    Cricket Rohit Sharma's hilarious response to fan's Pakistan query leaves everyone amused osf

    Rohit Sharma's hilarious response to fan's Pakistan query leaves everyone amused

    Cricket Shikhar Dhawan's candid remarks on India-Pakistan rivalry surface in deleted video osf

    Shikhar Dhawan's candid remarks on India-Pakistan rivalry surface in deleted video

    Recent Stories

    7 unique ways to celebrate Independence Day anr eai

    7 unique ways to celebrate Independence Day 2023

    Kourtney Kardashian bikini pictures: Mother of three flaunts baby bump for her Instagram post RBA

    Kourtney Kardashian bikini pictures: Mother of three flaunts baby bump for her Instagram post

    iQoo Z7 Pro 5G to launch on THIS date Check out expected specs features price gcw

    iQoo Z7 Pro 5G to launch on THIS date; Check out expected specs, features, price

    BCCI unrivaled financial triumph: Deep dive into cricket's wealthiest board and tax contributions snt

    BCCI's unrivaled financial triumph: Deep dive into cricket's wealthiest board and tax contributions

    7 ways to get rid of dark circles RBA EAI

    7 ways to get rid of dark circles

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon