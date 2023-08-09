Manoj Tiwary makes a comeback from retirement to lead Bengal in Ranji Trophy

In a surprising twist, veteran Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary has announced his decision to make a return from retirement. Tiwary, who had suddenly retired via social media just a few days ago, has now expressed his intention to rejoin Bengal's cricket squad for another season, particularly focusing on the red-ball format.

Bengal's seasoned batsman, Manoj Tiwary, made a surprising announcement on Tuesday (August 8), revealing his decision to reverse his retirement and return to the cricket field for another season with Bengal, specifically in the red-ball format. Tiwary's primary motivation behind this decision is to contribute to Bengal's pursuit of the elusive Ranji Trophy championship.

Tiwary had taken the cricket community by surprise with his abrupt retirement announcement on social media the previous Thursday. However, in a press conference convened at the Eden Gardens' Media Center on Tuesday, Tiwary was joined by Snehashish Ganguly, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), and Naresh Ojha, the secretary.

Addressing Tiwary's unexpected retirement, Ganguly expressed his astonishment and highlighted the need for a more befitting exit for a player and leader of Tiwary's stature. Having dedicated nearly two decades to representing Bengal, Ganguly believed that such a significant figure should conclude his cricket journey on the field itself, not through a virtual declaration. Ganguly emphasised Tiwary's immense contribution to Bengal Cricket, asserting that he deserves a special and ceremonious farewell.

Tiwary, who led Bengal to the runners-up position in the Ranji Trophy's 2022-23 edition, emphasised his renewed focus on securing the Ranji Trophy crown in the upcoming season. This endeavour, he noted, would mark his final chapter in the sport, allowing him to bid a fitting adieu to the game that he has passionately served.

"The decision taken by me was a sudden one. I was selfish in taking this decision as this might have hurt my family, teammates and fans. My wife also scolded me after I posted the announcement on social media. After that, I spoke to Snehashish (da), and he convinced me to play for Bengal for one more season.

"The love and respect I got from CAB is unforgettable and you must remember that what CAB does for its players is unparalleled. I would like to apologise to fans and my well wishers, and I hope to give my best next season and bring glory for Bengal," Tiwary signed off.

