    Lanka Premier League 2023: Snake stops play at Galle; Dinesh Karthik's playful dig at Bangladesh

    In an amusing twist during the Lanka Premier League 2023, a cricket match between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura was briefly halted due to an unexpected snake intrusion on the pitch.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

    During a Lanka Premier League 2023 game between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura, an unexpected guest in the form of a snake invaded the pitch, leading to a pause in play. The players and commentators found humour in the situation as officials worked to remove the snake from the ground. Galle Titans' star player, Shakib Al Hasan, was seen engaging in conversation with the batter amidst the unusual delay. In a light-hearted moment, Dinesh Karthik playfully taunts the Bangladesh cricket team after a Lanka Premier League 2023 match experiences a peculiar interruption.

    Taking advantage of the incident, veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik humorously tweeted, "The naagin is back. I thought it was in Bangladesh," making reference to the infamous "Naagin dance" celebration, which has faced criticism from several opposing teams.

    The upcoming Lanka Premier League season promises the presence of renowned international stars like Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller, and prominent Sri Lankan players such as Thisara Perera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, and skipper Dasun Shanaka. The matches will be held across Colombo and Kandy, delighting cricket fans from July 30 to August 21.

    "We are delighted to announce Star Sports as the official television broadcaster for the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League 2023. Since the inception of the LPL, it has not only showcased an exciting brand of cricket but also provided a platform for Sri Lankan cricket to steadily churn out talented cricketers. With committed stakeholders like Star Sports, we are very excited to bring the global cricketing audience an opportunity to not only witness an extremely competitive and captivating brand of T20 cricket but also dish out unmatched non-live cricketing content for fans across India, Sri Lanka, the subcontinent and MENA region," commented Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group--the official rights holder of LPL.

