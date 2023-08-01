Jasprit Bumrah makes a return to lead T20 side in the series against Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah, the renowned fast bowler, makes a remarkable comeback to the Indian cricket team after a prolonged injury period. The star pacer will now be leading the team in an upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland, starting on the 18th of August.

Jasprit Bumrah, the star fast bowler, has made a triumphant return to the Indian cricket team after a prolonged injury absence. He will now be leading the team in a three-match T20I series against Ireland, commencing on August 18. Bumrah's last appearance for India in a T20I was back in September 2022 before an injury sidelined him. Unfortunately, he had to miss the 2022 T20 World Cup due to this injury, making his comeback all the more anticipated, especially with the ODI World Cup scheduled to take place in India from October 5.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has recently confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah has made remarkable progress in his recovery journey from the injury. He has been diligently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy following a back injury that required surgery in New Zealand. Recently, during a match against a visiting Mumbai side at the Alur grounds, Bumrah demonstrated his readiness by bowling his full quota of 10 overs.

While several reports suggest that Bumrah has been bowling with great intensity during practice sessions, former India batter Wasim Jaffer expressed some doubt about whether he will be able to maintain the same level of intensity in matches. Nonetheless, Bumrah's return is highly anticipated, given his pivotal role in the bowling attack, especially in death bowling.

Apart from Bumrah, the rest of the T20I squad mainly comprises young talent. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh form the young batting lineup, while Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Ravi Bishnoi are the spinners. Prasidh Krishna, making a comeback after a long injury lay-off, will be joined by Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Avesh Khan in the pace department. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named the vice-captain of the squad.

Squad:

Team India squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan