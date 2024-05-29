Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo': Shah Rukh Khan posts emotional message to team KKR after IPL 2024 triumph; read post

    Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is overjoyed as his team clinched their third Indian Premier League title on May 26. Following their thrilling victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, SRK expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards his team, coach, and the passionate KKR fans through touching social media posts.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 29, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ecstatic as his team secured their third Indian Premier League title on May 26, following a thrilling final against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. Just days later, SRK shared his heartfelt gratitude on social media, thanking his team, coach, and the passionate KKR fans.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    On May 29, SRK posted a touching message on X and Instagram, referring to his team affectionately as his "boys." In his note, he reflected on the factors he believed led to KKR's success in IPL 2024.

    He began by addressing his team with affection, calling them the guiding stars of KKR. "To my boys…. my team…. my champs….”these blessed candles of the night” …. My Stars…of KKR."

    SRK highlighted the importance of unity and teamwork, crediting KKR's success to their collective efforts. "I cannot do a lot of things and you cannot do them all either…but together we manage most of them. That’s what @KKRiders stood for. Simply being together. Beyond the ability and guidance of @gautamgambhir55….the earnestness of Chandu, the love of abhisheknayar & leadership of @shreyasiyer96... the dedication of Tendo, @bharathi__arun @1crowey & @leamonnathan... this team is built on no hierarchy just pure respect for collaboration," he wrote.

    Khan emphasized Gautam Gambhir's vision and the importance of a united team working towards a common goal. "GG said if u can’t support a single vision as a team….u are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old."

    SRK praised each player's commitment and contribution, noting that the trophy was a testament to their collective spirit and dedication. He wrote, "The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team….but a proof of each player being the best for the team. Boys you are all made of Star stuff!! Love you all and don’t let the dancing stop!"

    Expressing gratitude towards KKR fans, SRK highlighted the importance of perseverance and unity in the face of adversity. He emphasized that true happiness and success come from resilience and togetherness.

    SRK concluded his message with a promise to meet the fans again next season, signing off with the iconic KKR slogan, "Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo."

    KKR's victory in the IPL 2024 final was remarkable, marked by stellar performances from both their bowlers and batsmen. Their triumph not only secured the IPL title but also solidified their status as one of the premier teams in the league's history, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their next season.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 6:17 PM IST
