    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: KL Rahul ruled out, Jasprit Bumrah returns for Dharamsala clash; see full squad here

    The BCCI on Thursday announced the squad for the upcoming fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala. KL Rahul has been ruled out for the clash, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah returns.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the fifth India vs England Test match at Dharamsala. KL Rahul, whose participation in the final IDFC First Bank Test was contingent on his fitness, has been ruled out of the crucial match. The BCCI Medical Team is actively monitoring his condition and collaborating with specialists in London to address his issue.

    In contrast, Jasprit Bumrah, who was previously released from the squad for the fourth Test in Ranchi, is set to rejoin the team in Dharamsala for the upcoming fifth Test. This development adds depth and experience to the Indian squad as they prepare for the final showdown.

    Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, another prominent member of the team, has been released from the squad temporarily. He will be joining his Ranji Trophy side, Tamil Nadu, for their semi-final fixture against Mumbai, commencing on March 2, 2024. Sundar's temporary departure underscores the significance of domestic cricket and his commitment to representing his state team.

    Additionally, the press release highlighted the positive news regarding pacer Mohammad Shami, who underwent a successful surgery on February 26, 2024, to address his right heel problem. Shami's recovery is progressing well, and he is slated to commence his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru shortly.

    India’s updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 2:35 PM IST
