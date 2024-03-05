Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Khuda ka khauf kare': Pakistan expert's fiery rant on Babar-Tendulkar comparison goes viral (WATCH)

    Pakistani cricket expert Wasay Habib strongly condemns the ongoing comparisons between Babar Azam and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

    cricket 'Khuda ka khauf kare': Pakistan expert's fiery rant on Babar-Tendulkar comparison goes viral (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

    Pakistan's cricket expert and YouTuber, Wasay Habib, passionately criticised the ongoing comparisons between Babar Azam and the legendary Indian cricket batter Sachin Tendulkar. During a discussion on GTV News, Habib expressed his strong disapproval of the comparisons, emphasising that it began with Virat Kohli, extended to Shubman Gill, and has now escalated to include a cricket icon like Sachin.

    In a viral clip, Habib exclaimed, "First, [there were comparisons with] Virat Kohli, then Shubman Gill, and now you have jumped to Sachin Tendulkar! Have you seen Sachin play? Khuda ka khauf kare (Have the fear of God, please). Please don't ask me such a question; I am a passionate cricket fan. Who are these people asking such questions? How is the comparison between Babar and Tendulkar even possible?"

    Previously, legendary Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram had mentioned Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar while discussing Babar Azam's batting prowess. Akram acknowledged Babar's skills and considered him among the top three batters globally, emphasising his ability to play proper cricketing shots.

    "Babar is a very good player. He is among the three best batters in the world right now, and he plays proper cricketing shots. Had he been a pinch hitter, then the bowler would know that he has a chance to get him out," stated Wasim Akram in a talk show.

    While praising Babar, Akram also highlighted the challenges faced by bowlers against technically sound batters like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, emphasising their ability to play quality shots against good deliveries, providing fewer opportunities for dismissals.

    Also Read: 'I have high expectations from myself': Joe Root ahead of 5th Test against India in Dharamshala

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 6:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 'I have high expectations from myself': Joe Root ahead of 5th Test against India in Dharamshala osf

    'I have high expectations from myself': Joe Root ahead of 5th Test against India in Dharamshala

    cricket Rohit Sharma's helicopter arrival sets the internet abuzz ahead of Dharamsala Test (WATCH) osf

    Rohit Sharma's helicopter arrival sets the internet abuzz ahead of Dharamsala Test (WATCH)

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin reflects on 2012 Test series against England as career's turning point osf

    Ravichandran Ashwin reflects on 2012 Test series against England as career's turning point

    cricket Indian blind cricket team urges BCCI recognition for equal opportunities and central contracts osf

    Indian blind cricket team urges BCCI recognition for equal opportunities and central contracts

    Cricket 'Hardest time of my life': Pat Cummins opens up on mother's death last year due to cancer osf

    'Hardest time of my life': Pat Cummins opens up on mother's death last year due to cancer

    Recent Stories

    Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma are married! Couple share pictures from dreamy wedding RKK

    Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma are married! Couple share pictures from dreamy wedding

    Maharashtra govt moves SC, challenges verdict acquitting former DU professor G N Saibaba in Maoist links case gcw

    BREAKING: Maharashtra govt moves SC challenging HC verdict acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba

    UK Woman escapes medieval toilet trap using cotton buds and eyeliner, relieved after being stuck for 7 hours avv

    UK Woman escapes medieval toilet trap using cotton buds and eyeliner, relieved after being stuck for 7 hours

    Israel's FM criticizes UN chief Antonio Guterres, accuses him of bringing the global body to its lowest level avv

    Israel's FM criticizes UN chief Antonio Guterres, accuses him of bringing the global body to its lowest level

    Nothing Phone 2a Assembled in Chennai, check out budget-friendly smartphone specifications price gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a is here! Assembled in Chennai, check out firm's budget-friendly smartphone

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon