'I have high expectations from myself': Joe Root ahead of 5th Test against India in Dharamshala

In anticipation of the fifth and concluding Test match between India and England in Dharamshala, prominent English batsman Joe Root expressed his "high expectations" for his own performance. Participating in the initial four Test matches, Root accumulated 210 runs with an average of 30.00 and a strike rate of 45.16. Despite not meeting his personal standards in the preceding matches, where he admitted to falling short of runs, the 33-year-old remains steadfast in his commitment to improve.

"I have high expectations of myself, and until that last Test match, I was way below where I want to be," acknowledged Root during the Sky Sports podcast. Reflecting on his subpar contributions in the series against India, he acknowledged not living up to his anticipated level of performance.

Root pinpointed his 122-run inning in Ranchi against India, emphasising the need for a consistent approach in batting. Describing the conditions, he stated, "It needed someone to be a constant throughout and try to keep a calm feel to things."

Asserting his confidence in his playing style, Root highlighted that despite varied opinions on his approach during the series, he will continue to play according to his understanding of the game. "No-one knows my game as well as I do," he added.

The final encounter of the five-match series is scheduled for Thursday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. India holds an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series following their five-wicket victory in Ranchi.

