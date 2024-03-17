Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer joins Kolkata Knight Riders practice camp (WATCH)

    Star batsman Shreyas Iyer's inclusion bolsters Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2024, enhancing their chances to win the title.

    Star Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has officially joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) training camp in preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The Kolkata-based franchise welcomed the 29-year-old into their squad, as shared on their official social media handles. Earlier this month, KKR announced Phil Salt as the replacement for Jason in their lineup for the IPL 2024 season.

    With a formidable squad featuring star overseas players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Mitchell Starc, alongside a strong Indian core consisting of Nitish Rana, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and Varun Chakravarthy, KKR aims to make a strong impact in the upcoming IPL season.

    In the previous season, KKR finished seventh with six wins and eight losses, amassing 12 points but falling short of securing a playoffs berth.

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2024 squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Dushmantha Chameera, and Sakib Hussain.

