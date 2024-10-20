Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ: Top 5 reasons behind India's defeat in Bengaluru Test

    India vs New Zealand: New Zealand secured their first win on Indian soil since 1988. Why did India lose to New Zealand in the Bangalore Test? Let's explore the key reasons for India's defeat.
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan

    India vs New Zealand: The first match of the three-Test series took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. New Zealand delivered a significant shock to India in this match, creating history by defeating India by 8 wickets.

    India was all out for 46 runs in the first innings of this match. New Zealand scored 402 runs and took a 356-run lead in the first innings. India made a spectacular comeback in the second innings, scoring 460 runs and taking a 106-run lead over the Kiwis. New Zealand chased down the target of 107 runs and secured victory by 8 wickets.

    article_image2

    What are the reasons for India's defeat against New Zealand?

    Team India suffered a crushing defeat in the match against New Zealand in the Bangalore Test. On Sunday, the fifth and final day of the first Test, New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets. With this, New Zealand won a Test match in India for the first time in 36 years. Previously, New Zealand had won the last Test match played in Mumbai in 1989 in India.

    New Zealand easily chased down the target of 107 runs set by India in the Bangalore Test. New Zealand went into a 1-0 lead in the three-Test match series. The second Test in this series is scheduled to be held in Pune from October 24. There are 5 main reasons for India's defeat in the Bangalore Test. If you look at those details..

    article_image3

    1. Batting first after winning the toss in rainy weather conditions

    Rain disrupted the first day of the Bangalore Test. On the second day, it was cloudy with intermittent rain. In such conditions, the decision taken by Team India captain Rohit Sharma surprised everyone. The toss took place on the second day of the Bangalore Test, and captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first.

    Team India's decision to bat first after winning the toss in rainy conditions favored New Zealand. As a result, New Zealand's fast bowlers took full advantage of the moisture on the Bangalore pitch and the overcast weather conditions.

    article_image4

    2. India collapsing for 46 runs in the first innings

    Team India, batting first after winning the toss, collapsed for just 46 runs in their first innings. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal (13), Rohit Sharma (2), Virat Kohli (0), Sarfaraz Khan (0), Rishabh Pant (20), KL Rahul (0), Ravindra Jadeja (0), Ravichandran Ashwin (0), Jasprit Bumrah (1), and Kuldeep Yadav (2) could not stand against the Kiwi bowlers.

    Matt Henry took the most wickets for New Zealand, with 5. William O'Rourke took 4 wickets, and Tim Southee got one wicket. India was all out for a score of 46 runs in the first innings. This is one of the main reasons for Team India's defeat.

    article_image5

    Rishabh Pant

    3. Three spinners in the playing 11

    Team India captain Rohit Sharma made a big mistake in selecting the playing eleven for the Bangalore Test. Considering the overcast conditions in the Bangalore Test, India needed three fast bowlers in the playing eleven, but captain Rohit Sharma made a big mistake by not doing so.

    Captain Rohit Sharma did not include fast bowler Akashdeep in the playing eleven. He was confined to the bench. In his place, chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav was taken. Captain Rohit Sharma's decision to play three spinners in the playing eleven, despite the overcast conditions in Bangalore, caused a huge loss to the Indian team.

    article_image6

    4. Huge partnership between Tim Southee and Rachin Ravindra

    Indian bowlers took 7 wickets of New Zealand for 233 runs in the first innings. If the New Zealand team had been all out for less than 300 runs here, India's first innings lead would have been reduced. However, the partnership between Tim Southee and Rachin Ravindra hurt India.

    Tim Southee and Rachin Ravindra together added 137 runs for the eighth wicket. Rachin Ravindra scored 134 runs, while Tim Southee played an innings of 65 runs. In the first innings, the New Zealand team scored 402 runs and took a 356-run lead over India.

    article_image7

    5. India lost 7 wickets for 54 runs in the second innings

    Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant together breathed life into the Indian innings in the second innings. In the second innings of the Bangalore Test, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant together added 177 runs for the fourth wicket and played a key role in giving India a lead over New Zealand. Sarfaraz Khan scored 150 runs, while Rishabh Pant played an innings of 99 runs.

    When Sarfaraz Khan was dismissed, India's lead over New Zealand was 52 runs. When Rishabh Pant (99) was dismissed after Sarfaraz Khan, the entire responsibility of taking India to a fighting target rested on KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. At this crucial juncture, KL Rahul was dismissed for 12 runs. Immediately after KL Rahul's dismissal, the entire Indian innings collapsed. India lost their last 7 wickets for just 54 runs in the second innings. India, who were at a score of 408/4, eventually collapsed for 462 runs. With this, New Zealand easily chased down the target of 107 runs.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Match heading towards draw due to rain scr

    Kerala vs Karnataka: Ranji Trophy match heading towards draw

    cricket Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Match Day 3 Delayed Due to Rain scr

    Kerala vs Karnataka: Ranji Trophy match Day 3 delayed due to rain

    cricket New Zealand Defeats India by Eight Wickets in First Test scr

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand beat India by eight wickets

    cricket Women's T20 World Cup Final South Africa vs New Zealand Clash for Title scr

    South Africa vs New Zealand: Women's T20 World Cup final preview

    cricket India A vs Pakistan A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Thrilling Win for India scr

    India A triumphs over Pakistan A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

    Recent Stories

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others get papped at Sunita Kapoor's house RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others get papped at Sunita Kapoor's house

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Bhavana Panday, Maheeep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari arrive at Anil Kapoor's house RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Bhavana Panday, Maheeep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari arrive at Anil Kapoor's house

    Kerala: Hoax bomb threats on two flights at Kochi airport after take-off dmn

    Kerala: Hoax bomb threats on two flights at Kochi airport after take-off

    cricket Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Match heading towards draw due to rain scr

    Kerala vs Karnataka: Ranji Trophy match heading towards draw

    Boost iron levels: Top foods to fight deficiency dmn

    Boost iron levels: Top foods to fight deficiency

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon