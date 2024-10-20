IND vs NZ: Top 5 reasons behind India's defeat in Bengaluru Test

India vs New Zealand: New Zealand secured their first win on Indian soil since 1988. Why did India lose to New Zealand in the Bangalore Test? Let's explore the key reasons for India's defeat.



India vs New Zealand: The first match of the three-Test series took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. New Zealand delivered a significant shock to India in this match, creating history by defeating India by 8 wickets. India was all out for 46 runs in the first innings of this match. New Zealand scored 402 runs and took a 356-run lead in the first innings. India made a spectacular comeback in the second innings, scoring 460 runs and taking a 106-run lead over the Kiwis. New Zealand chased down the target of 107 runs and secured victory by 8 wickets.

What are the reasons for India's defeat against New Zealand? Team India suffered a crushing defeat in the match against New Zealand in the Bangalore Test. On Sunday, the fifth and final day of the first Test, New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets. With this, New Zealand won a Test match in India for the first time in 36 years. Previously, New Zealand had won the last Test match played in Mumbai in 1989 in India. New Zealand easily chased down the target of 107 runs set by India in the Bangalore Test. New Zealand went into a 1-0 lead in the three-Test match series. The second Test in this series is scheduled to be held in Pune from October 24. There are 5 main reasons for India's defeat in the Bangalore Test. If you look at those details..

1. Batting first after winning the toss in rainy weather conditions Rain disrupted the first day of the Bangalore Test. On the second day, it was cloudy with intermittent rain. In such conditions, the decision taken by Team India captain Rohit Sharma surprised everyone. The toss took place on the second day of the Bangalore Test, and captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first. Team India's decision to bat first after winning the toss in rainy conditions favored New Zealand. As a result, New Zealand's fast bowlers took full advantage of the moisture on the Bangalore pitch and the overcast weather conditions.

2. India collapsing for 46 runs in the first innings Team India, batting first after winning the toss, collapsed for just 46 runs in their first innings. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal (13), Rohit Sharma (2), Virat Kohli (0), Sarfaraz Khan (0), Rishabh Pant (20), KL Rahul (0), Ravindra Jadeja (0), Ravichandran Ashwin (0), Jasprit Bumrah (1), and Kuldeep Yadav (2) could not stand against the Kiwi bowlers. Matt Henry took the most wickets for New Zealand, with 5. William O'Rourke took 4 wickets, and Tim Southee got one wicket. India was all out for a score of 46 runs in the first innings. This is one of the main reasons for Team India's defeat.

3. Three spinners in the playing 11 Team India captain Rohit Sharma made a big mistake in selecting the playing eleven for the Bangalore Test. Considering the overcast conditions in the Bangalore Test, India needed three fast bowlers in the playing eleven, but captain Rohit Sharma made a big mistake by not doing so. Captain Rohit Sharma did not include fast bowler Akashdeep in the playing eleven. He was confined to the bench. In his place, chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav was taken. Captain Rohit Sharma's decision to play three spinners in the playing eleven, despite the overcast conditions in Bangalore, caused a huge loss to the Indian team.

4. Huge partnership between Tim Southee and Rachin Ravindra Indian bowlers took 7 wickets of New Zealand for 233 runs in the first innings. If the New Zealand team had been all out for less than 300 runs here, India's first innings lead would have been reduced. However, the partnership between Tim Southee and Rachin Ravindra hurt India. Tim Southee and Rachin Ravindra together added 137 runs for the eighth wicket. Rachin Ravindra scored 134 runs, while Tim Southee played an innings of 65 runs. In the first innings, the New Zealand team scored 402 runs and took a 356-run lead over India.

5. India lost 7 wickets for 54 runs in the second innings Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant together breathed life into the Indian innings in the second innings. In the second innings of the Bangalore Test, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant together added 177 runs for the fourth wicket and played a key role in giving India a lead over New Zealand. Sarfaraz Khan scored 150 runs, while Rishabh Pant played an innings of 99 runs. When Sarfaraz Khan was dismissed, India's lead over New Zealand was 52 runs. When Rishabh Pant (99) was dismissed after Sarfaraz Khan, the entire responsibility of taking India to a fighting target rested on KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. At this crucial juncture, KL Rahul was dismissed for 12 runs. Immediately after KL Rahul's dismissal, the entire Indian innings collapsed. India lost their last 7 wickets for just 54 runs in the second innings. India, who were at a score of 408/4, eventually collapsed for 462 runs. With this, New Zealand easily chased down the target of 107 runs.

