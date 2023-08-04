Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kane Williamson nears comeback; intensifies training amid ACL recovery (Watch)

    New Zealand cricket star Kane Williamson is on the road to recovery after undergoing ACL surgery, as he returns to the nets and steps up his training efforts. Despite not being at the required level for international performance yet, Williamson's dedication to his rehabilitation journey is commendable. 

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Kane Williamson has intensified his training efforts, but he's not yet at the level required for international performance, according to Gary Stead, New Zealand's head coach. After undergoing surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, the cricket star is back in the nets, working on his batting and fitness during his recovery.

    Speaking from the New Zealand men's team training camp at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Williamson expressed his excitement about being back in action and training alongside his teammates. Although he's not fully prepared for proper matches yet, he's determined to get back to his peak performance level.

    Williamson shared that he has been doing controlled fitness sessions on the bike and gradually incorporating batting aspects to improve his movements, particularly footwork. He acknowledged that there's still work to be done but remains committed to the process.

    In a video posted by Cricket New Zealand, Williamson was seen back in the nets with a bat in hand, showing encouraging progress. Gary Stead praised his dedication to recovery and his desire to continue playing for the team.

    Despite being sidelined since March 2023 and missing the IPL and potentially the 2023 ODI World Cup due to his injury, Williamson still holds the No. 1 position in the ICC Test rankings. His recovery progress indicates a potential return to the game in time for the World Cup, with the hope that he can contribute as a player rather than just a mentor for the team.

    As the cricket star perseveres in his rehabilitation, fans eagerly await his return to international cricket and witnessing him back in top form.

