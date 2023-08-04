Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs West Indies 2023: A glimpse of the future; Tilak Varma's impressive debut (Watch)

    In a remarkable debut match, Tilak Varma, the young and talented batsman, left cricket fans in awe with his impressive innings for the Indian cricket team. His 22-ball 39 runs almost led India to victory, displaying his potential to become a future superstar in the sport. 

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    In his debut international match, on a challenging pitch, Tilak Varma showcased his talent, scoring a quick 39 runs off just 22 balls, almost leading India to victory. Just like Suryakumar Yadav did back in 2021, Tilak announced his arrival with a stunning six off the second ball he faced while batting alongside Suryakumar.

    Facing the bowling of Alzarri Joseph, Tilak displayed a shot that was both audacious and stylish, lofting the ball over square leg with a languid swipe of his bat. It was a shot that demonstrated his ability to direct the ball to unexpected areas of the field, a skill we've witnessed during his IPL performances.

    During the match in Tarouba, he brought this proficiency to the international stage, playing a match-winning knock of 39 runs off 22 balls. Despite the tricky pitch and challenging conditions, he managed to achieve the highest strike rate (177.27) among the batters who scored over 30 runs. It was a stunning performance, especially considering it was his first innings in the West Indies in any format.

    Tilak's batting has always passed the eye test throughout his career, as he seems to have a calm and composed demeanor even in difficult situations. His footwork was a crucial factor in the purity of his ball-striking, demonstrated when he elegantly countered Romario Shepherd's attack.

    He hit three sixes in the match, all executed with utmost precision and timing. This display of talent has led to many considering him a future all-format superstar, despite being just 20 years old and having played only nine first-class games.

    While the future remains uncertain, Tilak Varma's performance in Tarouba suggests that he has a bright one ahead. His confidence and composure at the crease indicate that we will likely see a lot more of him in the years to come.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
