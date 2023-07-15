Justin Langer takes charge as Lucknow Super Giants Coach, strengthening bond with Gautam Gambhir

The Lucknow Super Giants have appointed Justin Langer as their new coach, strengthening the bond between Langer and mentor Gautam Gambhir. Langer, known for his successful coaching stints with the Perth Scorchers and the Australian national team, brings his expertise to the IPL franchise.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made an official announcement appointing Justin Langer as their new head coach, succeeding Andy Flower, who served in the role for the past two years. This development was first reported by Cricbuzz on July 10.

In a statement released on Friday, the franchise expressed their appreciation to Flower as his two-year contract with the team concluded earlier this year. The statement conveyed, "As Andy Flower's two-year contract comes to an end, the Lucknow Super Giants extend their gratitude for his valuable contribution."

Gautam Gambhir will continue in his role as the mentor of the team, joined by bowling coach - Morne Morkel, fielding coach - Jonty Rhodes, and assistant coach - Vijay Dahiya.

Also Read: A cricket connection now links Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

Gambhir played a significant part in recommending Langer to franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka. After a series of interactions with the Australian coach, Goenka was impressed with the clarity Langer displayed, leading to his approval for the appointment.

"I have enjoyed my interaction with JL. He seems to bring in a huge amount of aggression besides a lot of clarity. His name was suggested to me by Gautam. When I interacted with him, I was very impressed. I am very happy that he has become part of the LSG," said the team owner

Langer and Gambhir share a strong rapport, evident from their past association when the former Indian opener travelled from Delhi to Perth in June 2015 to work with Langer, the former Australian opener. Langer boasts an impressive track record, having led the Perth Scorchers to three Big Bash League titles within the first four years of the league's existence. Subsequently, he assumed the role of head coach for the Australian national team in 2018, guiding them to significant accomplishments such as a resounding 4-0 Ashes victory against England and clinching the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021.

Also Read: MLC 2023: Unraveling the reasons behind Major League Cricket's not getting 'Official T20 League status'

Expressing his excitement about joining the Lucknow Super Giants, Langer conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, "Lucknow Super Giants are embarking on an incredible journey in the IPL. We all have vital roles to play in this journey, and I am thrilled to be part of the team as we move forward."

Under Flower's guidance, the Lucknow Super Giants team achieved playoff berths in both seasons since their inception. Aware of the impending change in leadership within the LSG team, Flower is reportedly engaged in discussions with another north Indian franchise, as per the latest buzz in the IPL.