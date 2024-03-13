Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jonny Bairstow confirms availability for full IPL season with Punjab Kings; Dharamsala to host dual home games

    England's Jonny Bairstow is set to join Punjab Kings for the entire IPL 2024 season, overcoming recent Test commitments.

    Jonny Bairstow confirms availability for full IPL season with Punjab Kings; Dharamsala to host dual home games
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    Despite returning recently from an extended Test tour of India, England batsman Jonny Bairstow will be available for the entire duration of the Indian Premier League (IPL), commencing on March 22. During the Dharamsala Test, discussions between BCCI officials and their counterparts at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) focused on player availability for the IPL. Notably, key Test players like skipper Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Mark Wood opted out, citing ECB's workload management after the five-Test series in Dharamsala.

    An IPL source revealed, "Bairstow is expected to arrive in India on March 18 or 19 and will be available for the team's first game against Delhi Capitals on March 23."

    Bairstow, who completed his 100th Test in Dharamsala, aims to bounce back from a challenging Test series in India and make a significant impact with the bat in the IPL.

    Meanwhile, Sanjay Bangar, the newly appointed cricket director at Punjab Kings, will also serve as the team's batting coach. This decision led to the release of Wasim Jaffer, who held the position of the team's batting consultant in the previous season. Bangar, previously associated with RCB and the Indian national team as a batting coach, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

    Punjab Kings, having only reached the final in the 2014 edition, have consistently faced challenges in the IPL. The contract of head coach Trevor Bayliss is set to expire after this season, and the team's performance in the playoffs will determine the possibility of an extension.

    While the full season schedule is yet to be released, Punjab Kings are expected to play their final two home games in Dharamsala, similar to the previous season. The remaining five games will be hosted at the newly constructed stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

    Also Read: 'Unthinkable to exclude Virat Kohli': Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan hits back at critics

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 4:35 PM IST
