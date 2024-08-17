Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joe Root needs 446 runs to become England's all-time leading run scorer in Test cricket

    Root, who made his international debut back in 2012 against India in Nagpur 2012, went on to score 12027 runs in 143 Tests, with an average of 50.11. The 33-year-old is on the verge of becoming the first batter ever to breach 5000-run mark in World Test Championship

    cricket
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 9:19 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 9:22 PM IST

    England legend Joe Root is poised to break multiple records when the Three Lions host Sri Lanka in a two-match Test Series, set to go underway at Old Trafford, Manchester, on August 21. The 33-year-old has been one of the most consistent batters in Test cricket in the last decade or so. The middle-order batsman recently completed 12,000 runs in the longest format of the game and is touted to challenge Sachin Tendulakar's record of most runs in the format. 

    Sachin leads the chart with 15,921 runs from 200 Tests, while Root is currently at the seventh place with 12027 runs in 143 Tests. Meanwhile, there are two more records which are likely to be broken in the upcoming Sri Lanka series. Root can break Alastair Cook's record of most runs for England in Test cricket. The former English cricketer amassed 12472 runs in 161 matches, and Root needs 446 runs to become the all-time leading run scorer for the Three Lions in red ball cricket. 

    Meanwhile, Root can also become the first batter ever to breach 5000-run mark in World Test Championship. The 33-year-old has scored 4598 runs in 55 WTC matches, and with 402 runs he can achieve the feat never claimed before. The England cricket team recently beat West Indies 2-0 in a two-match Test series on home soil and Root scored half-centuries (68 & 87) in both the matches. 

    Root, who made his international debut back in 2012 against India in Nagpur, boasts an average of 50.11 in Test Cricket and has already hit 32 centuries. Meanwhile, the right-hand batsman's highest Score of 254 in the longest format came against Pakistan in Lords. 

